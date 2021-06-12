Does anyone still use paper checks? According to the 2019 Federal Reserve Payment Study, yes.
But check payments accounted for only 8.3% of core noncash payments in 2018. Writing checks and balancing a checkbook are becoming things of the past, and digital wallets, mobile banking and finance apps are taking over.
But the skill of balancing a checkbook actually still holds a lot of relevance. Today, we might more accurately call it reconciling your bank account. Balancing your checkbook or reconciling your bank account is a way to compare your bank statements with your record of transactions and make sure they match.
How to reconcile your accounts
Reconciling your bank account is simple, and it only takes a few minutes.
Pull up your most recent bank statement, credit card statement and records of your transactions from that month — receipts, paychecks, payment confirmations and so on.
Compare each transaction with its record on your statements to make sure they match. Look out for any duplicates or anything that is missing on the bank statement.
Make sure you know the dates you are supposed to get paid and the dates for your automatic bill pay withdrawals, if any. Make sure these deposits and withdrawals appear on the dates you expect. If a withdrawal or deposit was scheduled on a recent holiday or weekend, it may still be pending.
You likely won’t notice any discrepancies, but if you do, contact your bank or the vendor to correct the error.
Account reconciliation is a good exercise to do monthly, and it helps you catch mistakes, stop fraud and make better budgets.
1. Catch mistakes.
Bank personnel do their best to be accurate, but mistakes happen sometimes. For example, one bank accidentally deposited $37 million into a Texas woman’s account due to a clerical error. The woman caught the mistake when she happened to check her account one day. You probably won’t find millions of extra dollars in your bank account, but if mistakes that large can happen, smaller mistakes can happen, too.
The same goes for merchants. Say you go to buy a pair of shoes and the merchant accidentally charges you twice. If you never reconcile your accounts, you may never notice the extra $42 you got charged. But if you reconcile your accounts each month, you’ll catch mistakes like that before it’s too late.
2. Stop fraud.
Unfortunately, credit card fraud is all too common, with fraud losses projected to rise to $35.67 billion in 2023. The good news is that if you notice a fraudulent charge on your account when you do your reconciliation, you can take steps to rectify the situation.
Contact your bank to report the unauthorized charge. According to the Federal Trade Commission, if “your card is not lost, you are not liable for those transactions if you report them within 60 days of your statement being sent to you.”
Contact the vendor to dispute the charge.
File a fraud or police report, or file an Identity Theft Report with the Federal Trade Commission.
Switch all automatic payments to your new account or card.
3. Make better budgets and save money.
A major benefit of reconciling your accounts regularly is that it simply helps you be more aware of what’s going on with your money. These days, with automatic payments and conveniences like digital wallets, it can be so easy to let money come and go without really being aware of it.
As you complete your account reconciliation, make note of your fixed and variable expenses. According to Bank of America, “It’s unlikely you’ll be able to cut back on (fixed expenses), knowing how much of your monthly income they take up can be helpful.” And taking a close look at your variable expenses like groceries and entertainment can help you know where you can cut back.
While balancing a physical checkbook may be a thing of the past, the skill of reconciling your bank account is just as important as ever. By doing so regularly, you can catch mistakes, stop fraud, make better budgets and even save money.