16. Main Street and Kawakami Drive in Provo - 59 crashes reported
16 . Main Street and 1400 North in Springville - 59 crashes reported
18. Center Street and Orem Boulevard in Orem - 56 crashes reported
19. Cougar Boulevard and University Avenue in Provo - 55 crashes reported
19. Pleasant Grove Boulevard and North County Boulevard - 55 crashes reported
21. U.S. Highway 6 and Canyon Creek Parkway in Spanish Fork - 54 crashes reported
21. University Parkway and 400 West in Orem - 54 crashes reported
23. Center Street and State Street in Orem - 52 crashes reported
23. 400 South and 950 West in Springville - 52 crashes reported
25. State Street and 1200 South in Orem - 51 crashes reported
25. Timpanogos Highway and Alpine Highway in Lehi - 51 crashes reported
27. Main Street and 850 East in Lehi - 50 crashes reported
28.University Avenue and 500 North in Provo - 48 crashes reported
28. University Parkway and 200 East in Orem - 48 crashes reported
30. Redwood Road and Pony Express Parkway in Saratoga Springs - 47 crashes reported
30. University Parkway and 2230 North - 47 crashes reported