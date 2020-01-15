1. Which was more impressive to you: BYU men’s basketball’s overtime loss at Saint Mary’s or the blowout home win over Portland?
DICKSON: Such a tricky question. I suppose in the long run, pushing Saint Mary’s to overtime in Moraga might mean more, yet it was still a loss. And Portland is one of those WCC teams the Cougars SHOULD blow out at home, so how impressive is that supposed to be? If I had to choose, I would put more weight on winning at home, and not just winning, but winning big. If BYU wants to put itself in a good position come tournament time, they have got to make the Marriott Center a feared place to play again.
LLOYD: Darnell is right in that both games had elements that were impressive. BYU’s win at home over the Pilots may have been expected but it was the way the Cougars did it with ball movement and ball security and defense that I loved to see. Still, I’ve got to say the performance at Saint Mary’s was more impressive to me because of how BYU managed the game and stayed right with the Gaels even with the huge disadvantage in size. This Cougar team showed me that in general it knows how to play smart basketball (even if a couple of decisions down the stretch were costly). That bodes well for BYU for the rest of the year because it means they can trust each other to be in the right spots.