3. What is the most interesting thing about the BYU football February signees?
DICKSON: BYU brought in quite a few non-traditional recruits, meaning non-LDS or African-American or both. It’s always interesting to me how a team comes together when there is an obvious difference in their backgrounds. It’s so important for the coaches to create an environment where everyone feels like a part of the group, despite their differences.
LLOYD: Every year Signing Day is a chance to again be reminded that while every university has to try to figure out the jigsaw puzzle of recruiting with regards to scholarships, redshirting and early arrivals, BYU gets to mix in an entirely different puzzle with missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many of the names that were announced on Wednesday won’t be heard on game day for at least two and maybe even three years. Others will be on the field before you know it. Signing Day for me is just a day to celebrate a transition and new opportunities, not a day to predict the future.