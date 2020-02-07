4. What new BYU football recruit intrigues you the most?
LLOYD: I’m going to be a little bit selfish in answering this question. I can’t wait to see what all of these guys do when they get their opportunities in Provo but I have a little extra excitement for the boys I already know a little bit. I’ve been fortunate enough to see the four Utah Valley athletes — Salem Hills’ John Nelson, Timpview’s Logan Pili and American Fork’s Devin Downing and Bodie Schoonover — play in person multiple times in the past few years. It’s been a treat to see their successes and even more so to see them bounce back from disappointments. Those ties make me want to see them be at their best at the next level.
DICKSON: I’m pretty “jazzed” about wide receiver Miles Davis. There are some traditional powerhouses in the Las Vegas area and Las Vegas High School isn’t one of them. But Davis kind of flew under the radar, had good stats (46 receptions, 1,041 yards, 11 touchdowns) and proved on the track as a Junior Olympian that he runs really fast. Put those two together and I think you have a really good prospect for years to come.