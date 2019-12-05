In only the third game BYU played at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Cougars routed Lamar University, 97-74 in 2005.
Three Cougars scored in double figures, led by Jimmy Balderson who scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.
