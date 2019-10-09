One of the most popular drives in Utah Valley is the Mt. Nebo Loop. This 32-mile winding road begins at the base of Payson Canyon and takes travelers through the scenic byway over the mountain to Nephi. Note that some of the smaller roads may still be closed due to the fires last year in the area. This also means you'll likely see a pretty sizable swath of the burn scar from the Bald Mountain and Pole Creek fires.
Getting there: From I-15 take the first Payson exit. Turn left onto Main Street. Turn left onto 100 North traveling east until you reach 600 East where you will take a right. Continue heading south until you reach the entrance of Payson Canyon.