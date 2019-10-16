American Fork and a view of Mount Timpanogos
A hot air balloon floats over the city of American Fork as clouds cover Mount Timpanogos in the background.

How could this NOT be the number one Utah-ism? The dropped T is infamous. But it doesn’t just drop, it almost makes a staccato sound where the T should be when pronounced.

In a sentence: My bu’on fell off my jacket while I was hiking the mow’un.

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

