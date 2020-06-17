Mountain View senior Nicole Riley had quite the year in 2019-20.
The multi-sport Bruin star first helped the girls soccer team as a No. 16-seed make an impressive run to the 5A state semifinals before losing to the eventual champs from Skyline.
She then played a key role on the Mountain View girls basketball team, which came in as an No. 18-seed but pulled off three straight upsets to reach the 5A semifinals. There the Bruins lost to Highland, who also went on to win the title.
One of her most treasured moments was having her brother, Air Force Lt. Mitchell Riley, who is deployed overseas, send a special message to her that was displayed on the video board before the semifinal contest.
“That was obviously really touching and emotional,” Riley said. “I loved feeling his support.”
She was prepared to round out her senior year as part of the Mountain View softball team — only to have the COVID-19 pandemic take down all challengers.
But thanks to relaxed restrictions and the efforts of coaches in Region 7, she was able to be on the field with her team for a few more precious games in the last couple of weeks.
“I got thinking back to the last four years,” Riley said after she left the field for the final time after Mountain View lost at Orem 16-8 in five innings on Wednesday. “I thought about all the time I spent at practice and all of my great teammates and coaches. I couldn’t have been out there doing what I did today without what I did in the last four years. It’s been fun to put it all together.”
She said that even with all of the challenges and upheaval, she wouldn’t have changed anything from her senior year.
“It’s been really fun,” Riley said. “Soccer and basketball turned out great. Softball was hard because of COVID-19 but I’m glad I was able to play in these games to get closure. Overall I loved my senior year.”
While Riley and the other three Mountain View seniors (as well as Orem’s two seniors, both of whom hit home runs on Wednesday) got to savor competing one final time with their high school softball teams, both Tiger head coach Pablo Barker-Valdez and Bruin head coach Elton Loy hope the underclassmen gained a lot as well.
“We’ve talked about mediocrity,” Barker-Valdez said. “I’m tired of being in the middle of the pack. We’re a very good team but we’re not showing that when we step on the field. I want the girls to do the work necessary to get to the next level. I love that we ended with a big win and that we hit the ball really well today.”
Loy said he hopes his Bruins use the passion that was on display as a springboard to help them get better.
“The love of the game is what brought us back,” Loy said. “Our seniors were great examples to the younger players. The seniors taught them to love the game and to put in the effort that is necessary to play at the same level the seniors played at.”
Throughout the year, Riley had plenty of experience being overlooked and underrated. She hopes her young teammates have learned that no matter what anyone else says a team can achieve impressive things.
“I hope they realize what we did,” Riley said. “We were the nobody, yet we had great wins. We had a great win over Lehi in softball on Monday. You can do great things when you did deep, when you are playing as a team and doing the right things. I hope they learned to leave everything on the field and do their best.”