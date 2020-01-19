Mrs. Cavanaugh’s Jan 19, 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For some gourmet popcorn, Mrs. Cavanaugh’s in Orem offers Rocky Road Popcorn, with white chocolate, almonds, marshmallows and milk chocolate. Locations: 1163 S. State St., Orem Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Popcorn Gastronomy Food Gourmet Cavanaugh Orem White Chocolate Marshmallow Milk Chocolate See what people are talking about at The Community Table!