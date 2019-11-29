Hear stories, take photos and tell Mrs. Claus your Christmas wishes at the library in Pleasant Grove.
When: Dec. 3, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pleasant Grove City Library, 30 E. Center St., Pleasant Grove
More info: https://plgrove.org/library/
