If you’ve been a fan of Disney’s recent live-action remakes, including “Aladdin” or “Beauty and the Beast,” you can get excited that another is on the way. “Mulan” tells the story of the eldest daughter of a warrior in China who steps in to take the place of her father when called to serve in the Imperial Chinese Army. She is disguised as a man and is tested along the way.
The original animated Disney film was released in 1998.
In theaters: March 27
Rating: TBA
Starring: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li