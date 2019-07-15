Another unique feature of Patriot Park’s playground is the fun variety of play structures all loosely connected to each other through ropes, bridges and climbing nets, with the catcher’s mask area providing a fun central point with a curved slide and even a unique elevator style feature that carries kids slowly from its upper loft to the ground before automatically returning to the top again. Other structures offer different sizes and varieties of slides, not to mention unique climbing opportunities, from blocks and ropes to spirals and decorative clubhouse-style wood planks.