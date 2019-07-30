Alpine Rodeo draws crowds 01
Buy Now

Josh Hunter participates in the tie-down roping event during the Alpine Days Rodeo, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, at the Lambert Park Rodeo Grounds in Alpine. 

For two nights, enjoy a wide variety of rootin’ tootin’ rodeo-style entertainment at the Alpine Days Rodeo and Mutton Bustin’ event. The evening begins with the Mutton Bustin’ – essentially cute kids attempting to wrangle and ride sheep, followed by roping, riding, steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing.

When: Friday-Saturday (Aug. 9-10). Mutton Bustin’ begins at 6:45 p.m. and the actual rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Rodeo Grounds; Garden Drive and Box Elder Drive, Alpine

Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $20 to participate in Mutton Bustin'