1. Who was your MVP of the BYU football team’s overtime win against USC?
DICKSON: I think the only way BYU’s offense can work is with a dangerous rusher, and Ty’Son Williams fits the bill. He rushed 19 times for 99 yards against USC, but his impact isn’t just when he’s carrying the ball. He’s such a threat to break a run that defenses have to account for him on every play, which opens up the play calling for Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. That allows for more freedom for sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson as well. From what I’ve seen, Williams is a good receiver out of the backfield and really good in pass protection as well.
LLOYD: I think the obvious choice is junior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga. It’s always been enjoyable to watch him in the middle of the Cougar defensive line but against the Trojans, he was even more impressive. With BYU relying on just a three-man rush, Tonga frequently overwhelmed the USC blockers assigned to slow him down. That forced Trojan freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis to get rid of the ball before he wanted to. When Tonga got a sack against a seven-man protection from USC, the shocked, disbelieving look that was visible on Slovis’ face was something to see. Tonga and the rest of the BYU defensive linemen kept the Trojans from doing what they wanted to do and that was why the Cougars had a chance to win at the end.