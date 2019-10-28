Cavatappi and seared chicken tossed green salad
The Pesto cavatappi and seared chicken with a tossed green salad at Noodles & Company on University Parkway in Orem.

Another of the dozens of chain restaurants that spot Orem, Noodles & Co. is a prime spot to get a pad thai, mac and cheese and Caesar salad all in the same meal.

Location: 293 E. University Parkway

