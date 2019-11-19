A journey that Pleasant Grove resident Naomi Smith started in her childhood finally came to fruition with the recent opening of her own Irish dance studio this year. An Irish dance champ who performed frequently throughout her childhood and teenage years, Smith decided to go through the grueling process of becoming a certified Irish dance teacher in adulthood.
“Irish dance is not an, ‘everybody gets a medal, everybody gets a trophy,’” she said. “It’s very clear(ly) defined who’s working hard and who’s not, and who’s willing to go the distance with their own goals.”