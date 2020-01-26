Movement focusing on missing Native women expands to males
TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Margaret Bitsue’s days are filled with prayer: that her son has a clear mind and that he remembers home, a traditional Navajo hogan at the end of a dirt road where a faded yellow ribbon hanging from the cedar trees points to her agony.
Bitsue hasn’t seen or heard from Brandon Lee Sandoval, the youngest of her four children, in more than two years. Wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and work boots, he left the home in northeastern Arizona before sunrise Sept. 3, 2017, saying he was going to see friends in Phoenix and would be back.
“I spend most of my days looking down the road expecting him to come up,” Bitsue says.
The woman’s words are soft but capture a room at a government center on the Navajo Nation where people are gathered to talk not about women and girls who have gone missing or been killed, but men and boys. It’s part of a growing effort to expand a movement focused on Native American women, who face some of the nation’s highest rates of homicide, sexual violence and domestic abuse.
In Billings, Montana, last year, Reno Charette asked people to wear red and line the rim of sandstone rocks overlooking the city. They brought posters of men, women and children who are missing, and broadened the name of the local movement to Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
“All of us, our general community members, we’re learning more and more about it, so I appreciate the evolution,” said Charette, a member of the Crow Tribe.
Late last year, the Trump administration announced it would dedicate more resources to all missing and slain Native Americans and Alaska Natives. A presidential task force that will look at ways to solve new and cold cases is scheduled to meet for the first time Wednesday in Washington.
“We did not want to leave any victim group out,” said Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, who is Choctaw and on the task force.
Shores said the Justice Department looked at two databases, both of which had more Native American and Alaska Native males listed as missing than females.
2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and multiple people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.
The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets. The two victims were identified as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, according to the coroner’s office.
There was not any immediate information about what led to the shooting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service were assisting Hartsville police with the investigation.
According to its Facebook page, Mac’s Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and about 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.
A witness, interviewed by WMBF, described a chaotic scene as bar patrons ran for their lives.
Samuel Dupree told the station he was dancing when he heard something that at first sounded like a firecracker, but he turned and saw the gunfire. He said people in the bar were rushing toward the exit.
“People were trying to get through that tiny door and they couldn’t,” he said. “I helped someone up off the ground I saw get trampled. I’m not going to let this person just died from getting run over.”
3 missing after barge crash on Mississippi River
LULING, La. (AP) — Three people were missing after two barge towing vessels collided Sunday on the Mississippi River in an accident that also may have released a small amount of toxic vapor into the air, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the two vessels collided Sunday morning near Luling, Louisiana. The towing vessel, RC Creppel, sank, and three crew members were missing. A fourth person aboard the vessel was rescued by a private boater.
The Coast Guard did not release the names of the missing mariners. The section of the river was closed to vessel traffic.
“We will continue to keep covering the area, searching the area until we find these individuals,” Commander Robert Trevino told reporters at a news conference.
The RC Creppel was pushing two barges carrying sulfuric acid and the barges broke away during the accident. One of those barges was damaged in the incident and reportedly released a small amount of vapor into the air, the Coast Guard said.
Trevino said it was determined to be a “a small acute release” after a pressure valve was damaged and that air quality was being monitored as a precaution. He said there are no indications of a leak. The barge was above the waterline and penned against the bank.
St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said there were no immediate health concerns. He said the waterworks and industries along the river were told to close water intakes from the river as a precaution.
Houston mayor, others help residents after deadly blast
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor and others say they will work to provide assistance to residents whose homes were damaged after a massive explosion at a warehouse that killed two workers and injured 20 others.
Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday walked through the impacted neighborhoods in northwest Houston and spoke with residents who were cleaning up after Friday’s explosion. Cleanup and repair efforts continued Sunday.
“These people’s lives have been devastated by the Houston explosion. We are not going to forget about them,” Turner said.
The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries, authorities said. Employees Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena were killed.
In a statement released Saturday, Castorena’s family said, “It’s with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to a loving father, son, brother, and friend yesterday morning. We do ask for privacy as we grieve during this time. Thank you all to those for your kind words and support as we get through this difficult time.”
Authorities say an additional 20 people were injured — two other warehouse workers and 18 others from neighboring homes and businesses. The explosion’s cause is being investigated.
More than 200 homes in surrounding neighborhoods were damaged as the force of the blast shattered windows, knocked down ceilings, bent garage doors and moved some homes off their foundations.