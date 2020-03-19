Low-level inmates fearful of virus argue for release
NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail” card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country, and even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it’s not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars.
Among those pleading for compassionate release or home detention are the former head of the Cali drug cartel, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff and dozens of inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost an employee to the virus this week.
“He is in poor health. He is 81 years old,” David Oscar Markus, the attorney for cocaine kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez-Orejuela, wrote in emergency court papers this week seeking his release after serving about half of a 30-year drug-trafficking sentence. “When (not if) COVID-19 hits his prison, he will not have much of a chance.”
While widespread outbreaks of coronavirus behind bars have yet to happen, the frenzy of legal activity underscores a crude reality that’s only beginning to sink in: America’s nearly 7,000 jails, prisons and correction facilities are an ideal breeding ground for the virus, as dangerous as nursing homes and cruise ships but far less sanitary.
Stepped-up cleanings and a temporary halt to visitations at many lockups across the country in the midst of the crisis can’t make up for the fact that ventilation behind bars is often poor, inmates sleep in close quarters and share a small number of bathrooms.
“Simply put, it’s impossible to do social distancing,” said David S. Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami.
“The federal prison system has consistently shown an inability to respond to major crises,” Madoff attorney Brandon Sample told The Associated Press. “My concerns are even more amplified for prisoners at federal medical centers and those who are aged.”
California readies for worst-case scenarios as virus spreads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s assessment that it’s likely “few if any” California schools will reopen before summer break surprised parents, who wondered Wednesday how distance learning would work.
David De Leon, whose son is an 8th-grader in Santa Ana, said he was shocked by the announcement.
“I don’t know if it’s viable,” De Leon said. “To throw it out for everyone to use until the end of the school year I think is unreasonable.”
Before his son’s school shut down, he was told to take all his schoolbooks and school-assigned Chromebook home. For now, teachers are suggesting that kids use certain academic programs until they can develop a distance learning curriculum, he said.
Some parents are making their children get up at the same hour as if they are in school and have a scheduled day of online learning. Others are taking advantage of the online resources provided by school districts, like “Skype with a scientist” offered by the San Diego Unified School District, and virtual tours through museums worldwide.
Elena Lujan-Alba said her own daughter who is in 10th grade is already missing out on testing for her Advanced Placement classes. But the San Diego high school teacher, whose husband is a math consultant for schools, is not as worried about keeping their two daughters up with academics as much as she is about their social activities.
“We try to manage the kids’ expectations. I tell them, ‘Guys you know that probably won’t happen,’ to prepare them mentally. Then it’s like OK, that’s not happening. It’s like stages of grief, of letting go,” Lujan-Alba said.
Idaho transgender women sports ban bill heads to governor
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho bill banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional headed to the governor’s desk on Wednesday.
The House voted 54-16 to approve an amended version from the Senate.
The measure would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. A girls’ or women’s team would not be open to transgender students who identify as female.
Backers say the law is needed because transgender female athletes have physical advantages. They say that allowing transgender women to compete can limit athletic, economic and self-growth opportunities provided through sports made possible by Title IX.
The 1972 law bars sex discrimination in education and is credited with opening up athletic competition for girls and women.
“Do not take us backward,” Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt told fellow lawmakers shortly before the vote. “This legislation is about continuing to provide opportunities for girls and women in sports.”
Opponents say it discriminates against transgender girls and women, and it will subject athletes to invasive tests to prove their gender, likely causing some potential athletes to avoid sports.
The original version of the law easily passed in the House last month. The Senate amended the bill in an attempt to alleviate concerns about invasive tests. But opponents were unconvinced, arguing anyone from a parent to an opposing player or someone with a grudge could require a student to take a humiliating test.
“What we are doing is codifying in state statute a government-mandated gynecological exam of our young women,” Democratic Rep. Brooke Green said.
The ban, if it’s signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little, could be challenged in court, opponents said, and end up costing Idaho expensive attorney fees it would have to pay to the winning side.
Democratic Rep. John Gannon said that’s because the measure is clearly discriminatory. “All this bill, in the end, is doing is picking on a vulnerable group of people who need our support and help,” Gannon said.