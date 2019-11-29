Trump to decide on impeachment representation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee asked President Donald Trump on Friday to say whether he’ll send his attorneys to participate in impeachment proceedings before the panel.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler also is asking Republicans on his committee which witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena.
The letters from the New York Democrat came as the House impeachment probe enters a new phase with a hearing next week on whether Trump’s actions might constitute impeachable offenses.
Two weeks of Intelligence Committee hearings produced a mountain of testimony but didn’t seem to move the needle on Capitol Hill, where not a single House Republican supported establishing the chamber’s impeachment process.
Nadler instructed Trump and top panel Republican Doug Collins of Georgia to respond by the end of next week. The Judiciary Committee meets Wednesday in an informational hearing to examine the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment” and could move some time after that to hearings where witnesses testify about Trump’s actions with Ukraine.
Trump has labeled the proceeding by House Democrats a sham, in part because he could not have his lawyers cross-examine intelligence committee witnesses during hearings and depositions.
The intelligence panel is slated to issue a report of its findings next week that are intended to form the basis of hearings at the Judiciary Committee, which would be responsible for drafting any articles of impeachment for a vote by the full House.
The panel can also seek further testimony. Nadler can deny witnesses sought by Republicans, who are likely to want subpoenas compelling testimony from Hunter Biden and the anonymous intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment proceedings.
Agency cited need for sprinklers prior to fatal fire
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The agency that manages public housing in Minneapolis noted a need for sprinklers in older high-rise apartments months before a massive fire broke out in a 50-year-old building, leaving five people dead from smoke inhalation.
Although the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority didn’t specifically budget for high-rise sprinklers in a plan approved in September, the document does list them as a future priority.
“Additionally, as building codes have evolved, we need to address increased life/safety requirements such as retrofitting our highrise buildings with sprinkler systems,” the plan says. “MPHA has made infrastructure/building systems a priority and will target these types of improvements with its limited Capital Fund resources until major reinvestment opportunities materialize.”
Minneapolis Public Housing Authority spokesman Jeff Horwich declined to elaborate Friday on the reference to sprinklers in the plan. He said the document reflects long-term aspirations, not necessarily current available funding.
The fire Wednesday came just days before the building was to be inspected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It was not immediately clear if that routine inspection will go on Monday as planned.
Authorities on Friday still had not released the cause of the fire, which started around 4 a.m. on the 14th floor of the building in the heart of an immigrant neighborhood. Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the fire was an accident, but he didn’t explain why.
The victims have been identified as Tyler Baron, 32; Jerome Stewart, 59; Nadifa Mohamud, 67; Maryan Mohamed Mohamud, 69; and Amatalah Adam, 78. Three others were injured.
According to the city, the main floor and lower mechanical rooms of the 25-floor building known as Cedar High Apartments had partial sprinkler coverage, but the rest of the building did not have a sprinkler system.
HUD says the building was built in January 1970, when sprinklers weren’t required by law.
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — At least 10 animals have died in a barn fire that erupted at an Ohio wildlife park, officials said.
The blaze began Thursday evening at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton. Three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn were thought to be dead, fire officials said.
Springboks and bongos are types of antelope.
Officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped, The Toledo Blade reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No humans were injured.
The only person on the property at the time of the fire was a person who lived on the grounds, serving as a manager and gamekeeper, Danbury Township police officer Carolyn Demore said. Park co-owner Holly Hunt told news outlets that the manager noticed his power flickering and saw the fire when he walked outside.
African Safari Wildlife Park officials posted on Facebook that they were “devastated by the loss of animals.”
“We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals,” the post read. “We are still assessing the loss of wildlife that was housed in the barn for over-night care and security.”
The park was closed to visitors Thursday for Thanksgiving and was supposed to reopen Friday, before closing for the season Sunday. The park will now be shut Friday.
The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property. According to its Facebook page, it celebrated its 50th season in 2018.
Bloomberg hires top staffer from Harris’ campaign
Michael Bloomberg hired a top staff member from a rival Democratic campaign for his nascent presidential bid.
His campaign spokespeople said Wednesday that Kelly Mehlenbacher has joined as deputy chief operating officer. She had been working for California Sen. Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign. She previously worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.
The Harris campaign did not respond to an emailed question about Mehlenbacher’s departure. It follows a recent staff shakeup that included layoffs amid a renewed focus on Iowa.
Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, entered the race Sunday and has begun spending tens of millions of dollars on television ads.
The hire was first reported by Politico.