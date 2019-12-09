Impeachment witness: Trump poses election 'danger'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's efforts to "cheat to win an election" are a threat to national security, the top Democratic investigator testified Monday as the House Judiciary Committee pushes ahead with articles of impeachment.
In an acrimonious daylong hearing, Democrats outlined their case against the president, saying Trump's push to have Ukraine investigate rival Joe Biden while withholding U.S. military aid ran counter to U.S. policy and benefited Russia as well as himself. Trump and his allies railed against the "absurd" proceedings, with Republicans defending the president as having done nothing wrong ahead of the 2020 election.
The outcome, though, appears increasingly set as Democrats prepare at least two, if not more, articles of impeachment against Trump, likely charging him with an abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A Judiciary committee vote could come as soon as this week.
"President Trump's persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections and to our national security," said Dan Goldman, the director of investigations at the House Intelligence Committee.
Republicans rejected not only Goldman's conclusion as he presented the Intelligence Committee's 300-page report on the Ukraine matter, but his very appearance before the Judiciary panel. In a series of heated exchanges, they said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, should appear rather than send his lawyer.
"Where's Adam?" thundered Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee. "We want Schiff," echoed Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
From the White House, Trump tweeted repeatedly, assailing the "Witch Hunt!" and "Do Nothing Democrats."
The hearing set off a pivotal week as Democrats march toward a full House vote expected by Christmas.
Report: US misled public on progress in Afghanistan war
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government across three White House administrations misled the public about failures in the Afghanistan war, often suggesting success where it didn't exist, according to thousands of pages of documents obtained by The Washington Post.
The documents reveal deep frustrations about America's conduct of the Afghanistan war, including the ever-changing U.S. strategy, the struggles to develop an effective Afghan fighting force and persistent failures to defeat the Taliban and combat corruption throughout the government.
"We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn't know what we were doing," Douglas Lute, a three-star Army general who served as the White House's Afghan war czar during the Bush and Obama administrations, told government interviewers in 2015.
The interviews were conducted as part of a "Lessons Learned" project by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction over the past several years. SIGAR has produced seven reports so far from the more than 400 interviews, and several more are in the works. The Post sought and received raw interview data through the Freedom of Information Act and lawsuits.
The documents quote officials close to the 18-year war effort describing a campaign by the U.S. government to distort the grim reality of the war.
"Every data point was altered to present the best picture possible," Bob Crowley, an Army colonel who served as a counterinsurgency adviser to U.S. military commanders in 2013 and 2014, told government interviewers, according to the Post. "Surveys, for instance, were totally unreliable but reinforced that everything we were doing was right and we became a self-licking ice cream cone."
The Pentagon released a statement Monday saying there has been "no intent" by the department to mislead Congress or the public.
Feds agree to review grizzly protections in contiguous US
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials will review whether enough is being done to protect grizzly bears in the contiguous U.S. states after environmentalists sued the government to try to restore the fearsome animals to more areas, according to a court settlement approved Monday.
The review must be completed by March 31, 2021, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ordered.
Grizzly bears have been protected as a threatened species in the U.S. — except in Alaska — since 1975, allowing a slow recovery in a handful of areas. An estimated 1,900 of the animals live in portions of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington state.
Federal wildlife officials said in 2011 that additional areas should be considered for grizzly bear recovery, but that work has never been completed.
In a lawsuit filed in June, the Center for Biological Diversity sought to force officials to consider restoring grizzlies to parts of California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to the grizzly status review that could lay the groundwork for new restoration plans, though that's not guaranteed. Agency officials did not immediately respond to telephone and email requests seeking comment.
FBI was justified in probing Trump-Russia, fed watchdog says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, the Justice Department's internal watchdog declared Monday, undercutting President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he has been the target of a "witch hunt."
The long-awaited report rejected theories and criticism spread by Trump and his supporters, though it also found "serious performance failures" up the bureau's chain of command that Republicans are citing as evidence that Trump was targeted by an unfair investigation.
The affirmation of the investigation's legitimacy, balanced by criticism of the way it was conducted ensured that partisan battles would persist over one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history. Another review of the origins of the probe continues, and the prosecutor picked by Attorney General William Barr to lead that effort hinted Monday he'll take a harder view of the FBI's actions.
Monday's review by Inspector General Michael Horowitz knocked down multiple lines of attack against the Russia investigation, finding that it was properly opened and that law enforcement leaders were not motivated by political bias. Contrary to the claims of Trump and other critics, it said that opposition research compiled by an ex-British spy named Christopher Steele had no bearing on the decision to open the investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane. And it rejected allegations that a former Trump campaign aide at the center of the probe was set up by the FBI.
It found that the FBI had an "authorized purpose" when it opened its investigation in July 2016 into whether the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russia to tip the election in his favor. The report said the FBI had cause to investigate a potential national security threat.
FBI Director Chris Wray, in an interview with The Associated Press, noted that the report did not find political bias but did find problems that are "unacceptable and unrepresentative of who we are as an institution."