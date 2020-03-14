Pot bills challenge Southern politics
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Facing a potentially historic vote on whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, Republican lawmaker John Schickel is conflicted.
A retired law enforcement officer, Schickel once steadfastly opposed medical cannabis, but his stance has softened. Now he says he’s approaching the question with an open mind.
“One side of me says that with all the drug abuse we have right now, why are we opening up another avenue of abuse?” the state senator said in an interview. “But the flip side of it is, if there are people who need medical attention and truly believe that it will help them, who are we to say they can’t have it?”
Schickel’s dilemma stands as yet another sign that views about marijuana are changing across the South, where efforts to legalize it have long been stymied by Bible Belt politics. While medical cannabis is legal now in 33 states, including Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida, other Southern states remain among the holdouts.
Whether wavering resistance will lead to legalization remains unclear. After years of setbacks, the Kentucky bill’s supporters cleared a historic hurdle when the House passed the measure. The Senate appears more skeptical.
Lawmakers in other Southern states are also cautiously eyeing changes, though there’s reason for hope among advocates.
Virus puts wedding industry on edge
NEW YORK (AP) — Guests are jittery, travel is tangled, and soon-to-be brides and grooms are facing tough choices because of the coronavirus outbreak: postpone, cancel or forge ahead with their weddings?
Uncertainty as virus cases grow in the U.S. and elsewhere has sent ripples through the wedding industry, from photographers and caterers to harried wedding planners and venues.
“So much extra stress,” said 26-year-old bride Hayley Pass in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. “After all this planning it’s like, really, we’re going to postpone? We just really want it to happen but it seems like the worst is yet to come.”
She and her fiance had 155 confirmed guests for their March 22 nuptials in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, with a handful of cancellations due to virus fear. One relative made it clear that she and her family will attend but would keep hugging and kissing to a minimum.
The couple will only cancel the wedding if their venue — or their closest loved ones — pull out. They would head to the courthouse instead to get hitched, putting off their party until COVID-19 subsides. Other couples expressed similar resolve to keep their wedding dates as the industry heads into the busy June season.
US internet ready for home working surge
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time.
Some may have to settle for audio, which is much less demanding of bandwidth.
Separately, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia on Saturday applauded announcements by several major U.S. internet providers for taking measures — including the temporary suspension of data caps and free broadband for 60 days for households with children who lack it — designed to better accommodate remote access for students, workers and public health officials. He and 17 other colleagues, Democrats and independents, had called for such measures in a letter Thursday to CEOs of AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Verizon, CenturyLink, Sprint and T-Mobile.
The core of the U.S. network is more than capable of handling the virus-related surge in demand because it has evolved to be able to easily handle bandwidth-greedy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services.
“The core of the network is massively over-provisioned,” said Paul Vixie, CEO of Farsight Security and an internet pioneer who helped design its domain naming system.
Oklahoma City honors bombing victims
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City honors victims of the 1995 bombing that shocked the nation in what remains the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history through a memorial and museum, annual remembrance ceremonies and a marathon.
This year for the 25th anniversary of the April 19, 1995, attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building that left 168 people dead, organizations throughout the city are making special observances through art.
“(Arts) can be an outlet for expressing, particularly emotions, in a safe way,” for both the audience and the performers, said Dr. Vaile Wright, director of clinical research and quality at the American Psychological Association.
“Anniversaries for some can be what we call a trigger ... a trigger is often thought of as an unhappy remembrance of what happened. For others, coming together with people and having a remembrance is incredibly important,” to share grief, Wright said.
In February, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic performed “Of Thee I Sing,” a symphonic and choral presentation it commissioned.