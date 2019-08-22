Utah woman sentenced for over $100K in theft
LOGAN (AP) — A Utah woman convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from people with disabilities was sentenced to three years of probation.
The Herald Journal reports 49-year-old Irene Marie Hendrix received a suspended sentenced Tuesday of one to 15 years in prison.
Hendrix of Logan pleaded guilty last month to unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary and unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent.
Hendrix was employed by Cache Valley Payee to manage the financial affairs of dozens people with disabilities.
Police say she funneled their money into her personal accounts and used their credit cards instead of paying their bills.
A hearing is scheduled to determine if Hendrix will serve time in jail.
Overstock CEO resigns after ‘Deep State’ comments
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of Overstock.com has resigned, saying he’d become “far too controversial” to helm the e-commerce company known for selling discounted sofas and jewelry.
Patrick Byrne’s resignation Thursday came after the company issued a bizarre statement last week in which the former CEO referred to the “Deep State,” called federal agents “Men in Black” and confirmed a journalist’s stories detailing his relationship with Maria Butina, a gun-rights activist who was sentenced to prison for being an unregistered agent of Russia.
Overstock.com’s shares fell 36% in the two days after the statement was made public.
Byrne, who founded the online discount retailer 20 years ago, said Thursday that he was “in the sad position” of having to step down.
“Though patriotic Americans are writing me in support, my presence may affect and complicate all manner of business relationships, from insurability to strategic discussions regarding our retail business,” he said.
Overstock.com based in Midvale, Utah, named company veteran and board member Jonathan E. Johnson III as interim CEO.
Female Trump supporters try to sell his message
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is rallying and training a corps of female defenders, mindful that Trump’s shaky standing with women could sink his hopes of reelection next year.
Female surrogates and supporters fanned out across important battlegrounds Thursday in a high-profile push to make the president’s case on the economy and to train campaign volunteers. Organizers said they believe female backers are often uncomfortable acknowledging they support Trump.
“We want to empower women with other women to be able to share the message of success of this president, to share their success under this president,” said Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine, who will be leading one of the events in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The move is a recognition of the president’s persistent deficit with women. Over the course of his presidency and across public opinion polls, women have been consistently less supportive of Trump than men. Suburban women in particular rejected Republicans in the 2018 midterm by margins that set off alarms for the party and the president.
The most recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found just 30% of women approve of the way the president is doing his job, compared to 42% of men. Notably, there was no gap between Republican men and women — 80% of both groups said they approved of his job performance in the August poll.
Much of the campaign’s appeal to women has so far focused on highlighting economic gains since Trump’s election in 2016, a message that is especially vulnerable to a slowdown. That includes frequently pointing to the jobless rate for women, which fell to 3.4% in April — the lowest since 1953, even though it has since crept up to 3.7%.
New cyberattacks put government agencies on guard
CHICAGO (AP) — Cyberattacks that recently crippled nearly two dozen Texas cities have put other local governments on guard, offering the latest evidence that hackers can halt routine operations by locking up computers and public records and demanding steep ransoms.
Government agencies that fail to keep reliable backups of their data could be forced to choose between paying ransoms or spending even more to rebuild lost systems. Officials are increasingly turning to cybersecurity insurance to help curb the growing threat.
“I think we’re entering an epidemic stage,” said Alan Shark, executive director of the Public Technology Institute, which provides training and other support for local government technology employees. “The bad actors have been emboldened.”
The attacks, which have been happening for years, can set governments back decades. Libraries can’t use electronic checkout systems. Police can’t access electronic records, and utility bills must be paid with paper checks rather than online.
Protection is expensive, particularly for smaller cities whose employees may not be trained on the latest ransomware, which often spreads through emails containing malicious links or attachments. Hackers can also entice users to visit a compromised website and then encrypt files stored on a computer or network until a payment is made.
In Keene, a community of about 6,000 people about 45 miles southwest of Dallas, problems began Friday when computers used by its roughly 50 employees locked up and prevented any credit card payments, officials said.
Three other cities identified themselves as victims. A spokeswoman for the city of Borger declined to comment on security efforts or costs, and messages for officials in Wilmer and Kaufman were not returned.
The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are working with the affected cities but declined to release the names of all 22 governments or provide any detail about how the hackers gained access to their systems.
Cities of all sizes have been targeted in recent years, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Newark, New Jersey and Savannah, Georgia.