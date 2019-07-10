Discussing treatment of immigrant children

Yazmin Juárez, reacts as a photos of her daughter, Mariee, 1, who died after being released from detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is placed next to her at a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties to discuss treatment of immigrant children at the southern border, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.