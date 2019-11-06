Utah man arrested in Mexico after couple found dead in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested a man in Mexico who’s suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.
Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday that Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco (hah-LEES’-koh) on felony theft charges.
Authorities believe the 33-year-old Logan, Utah, man and Amanda Noverr might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler. They released a surveillance photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.
James Butler’s sister Debbie Van Loon told WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire: “We’re glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what’s next.”
Officials say the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.
Pollution-fighting councilwoman wins Salt Lake mayor race
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City councilwoman who rose to prominence fighting pollution clinched a win in the mayoral race Wednesday with the concession of her opponent, a state lawmaker who was aiming to be the Utah capital’s first Latina mayor.
Democratic Sen. Luz Escamilla conceded the race in a phone call to fellow Democrat Erin Mendenhall and wished her the “best of luck as our city’s next mayor,” she said in a statement.
Mendenhall took a commanding early lead with nearly 59% of the vote Tuesday, but Escamilla, 41, had vowed to stay in the race until the count was complete.
That changed with the release of new details on the number of uncounted mail-in ballots. The figures were lower than expected and made it impossible for her to overtake Mendenhall’s lead, she said.
Still, Escamilla has said she’s proud that her run helped raise the profile for Utah women of color as well as residents of the city’s historically working-class west side. Escamilla, who came to Utah as a college student, would also have been the first member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in more than 30 years to serve as mayor of the city that’s a liberal island in the conservative state.
The race was also the city’s first all-female mayoral general election, which showed young women they belong in the halls of power, Mendenhall, 39, has said.
Impeachment going public: Hearings next week for all to see
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats announced Wednesday they will launch public impeachment hearings next week, intending to bring to life weeks of closed-door testimony and lay out a convincing narrative of presidential misconduct by Donald Trump.
First to testify will be William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, who has relayed in private his understanding that there was a blatant quid pro quo with Trump holding up military aid to a U.S. ally facing threats from its giant neighbor Russia.
That aid, at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, is alleged to have been held hostage until Ukraine agreed to investigate political foe Joe Biden and the idea, out of the mainstream of U.S. intelligence findings, that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.
The testimony of Taylor a career envoy and war veteran with 50 years of service to the U.S., is what Democrats want Americans to hear first.
Taylor has told investigators about an “irregular channel” that the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, set up for Ukraine diplomacy, and how the White House was holding up the military aid, according to a transcript of his closed-door interview released Wednesday.
“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the president committed to pursue the investigation,” Taylor said.
He was asked if he was aware that “quid pro quo” meant “this for that.”
“I am,” he replied.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and Republicans largely dismiss the impeachment inquiry, now into its second month, as a sham.
Bevin seeks vote recanvass during Beshear transition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin asked Wednesday for a recanvass of Kentucky election results that showed him more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear, who discounted the challenge and began preparing to take office.
Beshear, the state’s attorney general, said he’s confident in the election outcome, saying any review would show he won the hard-fought campaign.
“Whatever process that the governor chooses to go down, it’s not going to change this overall number of votes,” Beshear said at a news conference. “We are going to take the steps to move forward to make sure that we are ready ... on the day that we’re inaugurated.”
With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear led by a little over 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of less than 0.4 percentage points. That’s inside the margin that would trigger a recount in most states, and it’s AP policy not to call races that could go to a recount. Although there is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky, the AP is applying that same standard here.
At a news conference late Wednesday in Frankfort, Bevin said he wanted to ensure integrity in the process even as he hinted without offering evidence that there had been irregularities in the voting.
“We’re in the process of getting affidavits and other information that will help us to get a better understanding of what did or did not happen,” he said.
Bevin said any information turned up won’t be “followed through on” until after the recanvass — an indication he could seek further review of the election results.
Kentucky’s secretary of state, Alison Lundergan Grimes, scheduled the recanvass for Nov. 14. A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.
Beshear’s campaign responded with a statement repeating that he hopes Bevin honors the election results. The campaign noted that a recanvass has never led to a reversal of an election result in Kentucky.
The governor claimed Wednesday that thousands of absentee ballots may have been illegally counted. He suggested people may have improperly turned away from the polls, and said such claims need corroboration.