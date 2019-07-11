Body recovered in Grand Canyon may be hiker
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered from the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park and it’s believed to be that of a California man reported missing from a commercial river trip last month.
Park rangers say the body was recovered Wednesday below Lava Falls, transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office for positive identification.
Based on evidence found with the body, park officials say the body appears to be that of 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg, California.
Schwab was last seen on June 28 after a sightseeing day hike at National Canyon on the Colorado River.
The National Park Service conducted a multi-day search and rescue operation and is investigating the incident. Lethal measures won’t be used on wild horse herds
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Trump administration will not pursue lethal measures such as euthanasia or selling horses for slaughter to deal with what officials say is an ecological and fiscal crisis caused by too many wild horses on rangelands in the U.S. West, an official said Thursday.
U.S. Bureau of Land Management Acting Director Casey Hammond told the Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board that those options are not on the table.
“It’s not an option that’s being discussed,” Hammond said. “I don’t think it’s anything the president would be supportive of, so it’s not part of the calculation that we’re making.”
The agency is preparing a report requested by Congress on potential solutions for the wild horse problem.
Federal officials say the nearly 90,000 wild horses in 10 Western states are more than three times appropriate levels. Officials estimate that up to 18,000 foals are born each year.
Another 50,000 wild horses are being held in corrals at a cost of $50 million annually, which is more than half of the Bureau of Land Management’s budget for its Wild Horse and Bureau Program.
The six-member panel agreed that killing wild horses to control the population wasn’t something they were interested in doing, but also cited the ecological destruction to rangelands and the potential for wild horses held in corrals to exceed 100,000 if current policies continue.
“Our window for being able to act and not have to go there (euthanasia) by force at some point, regardless of what our interests are, are closing,” said board member Celeste Carlisle.
Hammond agreed that the wild horse and burro problem was approaching a critical juncture.
“I’ll be honest with you,” he told the board, “the smart political thing in this program is really to do nothing. Other administrations were just brilliant. We don’t have that option to do nothing. We have to take on this, and we’re going to take some lumps.”
Potential solutions that have been considered include new sterilization methods, aggressive adoption efforts and holding more horses in corrals.
The federal government became responsible for managing wild horses and burros following passage of the Wild and Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act of 1971 amid concerns of inhumane treatment of wild horses and the possibility they might be wiped out.
Wild horses were rounded up and sent to slaughterhouses during much of last century, often for dog food. Currently, Congress prohibits the sale of wild horses for slaughter, and only sick or injured horses are euthanized. As a result, herds have rebounded.
Wild horses are generally viewed as iconic symbols of the West, but officials say they have few predators and quickly overpopulate what rangelands can support. Officials also say they consume food on rangelands used for raising cattle and can cause problems for native wildlife, including threatened and endangered species, and have the potential to contribute to wildfire and invasive species problems. Tribes gain direct access to FBI sex offender registry
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of tribes now have direct access to the FBI’s National Sex Offender Registry as tribal authorities try to combat high rates of sexual violence, federal officials said Thursday.
The Justice Department announced an automated system that links a sex offender registry for tribes with the FBI’s database, saying it will make information sharing seamless.
In the past, authorities had to enter the same data into the tribal sex offender registry and another federal registry if they wanted a sex offender’s information to appear in both systems, said Wyn Hornbuckle, a Justice Department spokesman.
That process could result in backlogs that kept sex offender information from quickly being shared nationwide.
More than half of Native American women have encountered sexual and domestic violence at some point during their lives, according to the most recently available federal figures. Numerous measures have been introduced at the state and federal level this year to try to address the violence.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the access to the FBI database will give tribal law enforcement officials the information they need to better prevent sex crimes.
More than 50 tribes already part of what’s known as the Tribal Access Program, or TAP, will benefit from the system upgrade.
That program began in 2015 amid concerns that tribes could not enter information into federal databases to increase the chance of preventing crimes.
It allows tribes to enter data into national crime information systems and pull information from them, including missing-person reports and criminal histories.
Tribes must apply and be selected to participate in the program, which requires that they have high-speed internet access and policies in place outlining the type of tribal data that can be shared.
TSA: US travelers broke a record over July 4 holiday
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people screened at airport checkpoints last Sunday set a record as people streamed home after a four-day holiday weekend.
The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that its officers screened 2,795,014 passengers and airline crew members, barely beating a record set just five weeks earlier, over the Memorial Day weekend.
TSA screens about 2.2 million people on an average day.
The top four days and eight of the busiest 10 in TSA history have occurred this year, as airlines report booming travel demand.
TSA says that despite Sunday’s record crowds, fewer than 1% of passengers waited 30 minutes or more in checkpoint lines. The agency is telling summer travelers to arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.