Shooting in West Valley City leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — One man has died and two others were injured after a shooting at a West Valley City home.
Police say two cars drove up to a house where the three victims were staying shortly after midnight on July 14. A dozen shots were fired after the drivers of the car and the occupants of the house began fighting.
19-year-old Neko Jardine was shot in the neck, chest and torso. He died later that evening at a hospital.
Officers were called to the home where they found two wounded juveniles. They were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.
Police say they are still searching for a white Ford Mustang and a red Nissan Altima that sped from the home after the shooting. No suspects have been identified.
Trump signs order to make US-made goods more American
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that will require federal agencies to purchase products using more American components.
The order strengthens the standards that federal agencies must follow under the Buy American Act, which creates a preference for American-made goods.
Trump said his order will gradually boost the percentage of U.S. components for qualifying American-made products from 50 percent to 75 percent. He said the threshold would increase to 95 percent for iron and steel products.
“The philosophy of my administration is simple. If we can build it, grow it or make it in the United States, we will,” Trump said.
A trade group representing the steel industry called Trump’s action “another positive step” in ensuring the industry remains competitive.
“Strong domestic procurement preferences for federally funded infrastructure projects are vital to the health of the domestic steel industry,” said Thomas J. Gibson, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Analysts said the executive order will require the federal government to pay more for many products.
“While it might be a good headline for the administration, it’s taxpayers that will end up paying for this policy,” said Bryan Riley, director of the conservative National Taxpayers Union’s Free Trade Initiative.
“When we artificially reduce the pool of qualified suppliers or the variety of eligible supplies that can satisfy procurement requirements, projects cost more, take longer to complete, and suffer from lower quality,” said Dan Ikenson, director of trade studies at the libertarian Cato Institute.
The president signed the order during an annual White House “Made in America” showcase. Manufacturers from all 50 states were represented.
Trump has made it a priority to boost U.S. manufacturing. Even so, the nation’s trade deficit has continued to grow under his watch, widening to a decade-long high of $621 billion in 2018.
Trump nominates Mark Esper to be defense chief
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Senate to confirm Mark Esper as the successor to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, whose resignation last December opened an unprecedented period of senior-level instability at the Pentagon.
The moment the nomination was received by the Senate on Monday afternoon, Esper was required to step out of his role as acting defense secretary — a job he has held since June — until he is confirmed as the permanent secretary. He reverted to his previous position of Army secretary.
Filling in for Esper pending his confirmation is Richard Spencer, who has been the civilian leader of the Navy since August 2017.
Spencer’s tenure as acting secretary is expected to be brief. Esper will have his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday and could be confirmed as early as Thursday. Spencer would then return to the Navy.
As soon as he took the handoff from Esper, Spencer sent a brief letter to all military and civilian personnel of the Defense Department.
“While my time in this role is anticipated to be brief, I am fully prepared and committed to serve as Acting Secretary of Defense, and I will provide continuity in the leadership of the department,” Spencer said.
He said American allies and partners “can rest assured” that during this transition the Pentagon remains ready to meet its global commitments.
Spencer, a native of Connecticut, joined the Marine Corps after graduating from Rollins College in 1976. He served in the Marines until 1981 as an H-46 helicopter pilot, according to his official Navy biography.
He is a former Wall Street investment banker. For 10 years prior to becoming Navy secretary he was managing director of Fall Creek Management, a private investment firm.
Esper took over as acting defense secretary in June when Patrick Shanahan abruptly quit after having served as acting secretary since Mattis departed. Thus Spencer, filling in for Esper as of Monday, is the third acting defense secretary this year.
Prior to the Trump administration, only twice before has the Defense Department been led by an acting secretary — most recently in 1989 — and never has it had more than one in a single year.
Women urge jail until trial for Epstein as judge weighs bail
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Jeffrey Epstein accusers urged a judge Monday to keep the wealthy financier behind bars until he goes on trial on federal charges that he sexually abused underage girls.
The women stood just feet from where Epstein was seated in his blue jail outfit as they asked a federal judge to reject a request by Epstein’s lawyers that he remain under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion until trial on conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
Courtney Wild, an unnamed victim in the 2008 lawsuit against the Department of Justice for the secret plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid similar charges, spoke for the first time in court with a fellow accuser.
Wild said she was sexually abused by Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 14.
“He’s a scary person to have walking the streets,” she said.
Annie Farmer said she was 16 when she met Epstein in New York. She said he later flew her to New Mexico to spend time with him there.
“He was inappropriate with me,” she said. She did not elaborate.
The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual abuse without their consent. Through their lawyers, both Farmer and Wild said they were willing to be publicly identified.
Judge Richard M. Berman said he’ll rule Thursday whether Epstein can be freed on bail, but he noted at the outset of a two-hour hearing there was a presumption in sex trafficking cases involving juveniles that the defendant will remain locked up.
He also rescinded his decision last week to let Epstein reveal his finances under seal, criticizing a one-page “asset summary” in which Epstein claimed $559 million in assets, including $56 million in cash, $112 million in equities, $195 million in hedge funds and private equity and $180 million in property.
Epstein seemed animated Monday, writing notes to his attorneys and leaning forward with his hands folded. He looked directly at each of his accusers before they spoke.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller said the government’s case is “getting stronger every single day” since Epstein was arrested July 6 as he arrived at a New Jersey airport from Paris on his private plane.
Police: 2 dead, officer hurt at Baltimore methadone clinic
BALTIMORE (AP) — A man demanding methadone opened fire at a Baltimore addiction clinic Monday, killing one person and wounding a police sergeant before he was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference that the gunman had gone into the clinic seeking the drug that helps control opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms. It can be given only at government-regulated clinics.
The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. and was captured on video by the body cameras of the officers who responded to the clinic, Harrison said. The man was buzzed into the clinic, and then the situation escalated.
“When our officers arrived, they were met by civilians outside who told them there was a man inside with a gun who had recently fired shots inside the building,” Harrison said.
The commissioner said responding officers “attempted to de-escalate the situation many times. However, the suspect began firing at them. As the suspect fired upon our officer, he returned gunfire but was struck by the suspect’s rounds.”
The injured sergeant was identified as Billy Shiflett, 48, a 25-year veteran of the force. He was wearing a bulletproof vest but the bullet struck his lower abdomen. Harrison said the sergeant underwent surgery and is in serious but stable condition.
Shiflett was pulled to safety by a fellow police officer. News outlets identified him as Christopher Miller, who has been on the force for about 2½ years.
The gunman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A female employee at the clinic also was injured and expected to survive, Harrison said. It’s unclear if a man found fatally shot inside the clinic was a patient.
Police did not immediately identify the employee, the slain victim or the gunman. Harrison said police recovered from the scene a gun believed to be the gunman’s weapon. An internal investigation will look at the shooting because police were involved.
George Dowler, 61, told The Baltimore Sun that he was waiting for his daily methadone treatment when he heard gunshots inside a counselor’s office. Dowler said he saw another patient emerge from the office holding a counselor at gunpoint and demanding that he be led into an area where the drug is kept.
Pippy Scott, 65, told the newspaper a man with a silver gun walked by her counselor’s office inside the treatment center. She said she watched through the office window as the man banged on the door of an office and yelled for methadone. Scott said the man then held a gun to the head of an employee.
The counselor whom Scott was talking to tried to intervene.
“He was saying, ‘Come on man, let’s talk about it,’” Scott recalled.
Scott said a nurse then yelled for everyone to leave the clinic.
The clinic, Man Alive Treatment Center, also offers mental health assessments and services. Clinic representatives did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the shooting.