State lawmaker announces bid to unseat McAdams SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah state lawmaker is the latest Republican to announce a challenge to Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams, who won a razor-thin race last year.
Utah Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert on Wednesday said he wants to represent conservative, free-market values against a growing interest in socialism among left-leaning Democrats.
McAdams is part of a moderate group known as the Blue Dog coalition.
Hemmert owns a chain of dry-cleaning businesses and was first elected to the Utah Legislature in 2016. He joined the ranks of leadership last year.
McAdams won the seat in the Republican-leaning 4th District by less than 800 votes. His opponent, two-term Congresswoman Mia Love, has not ruled out a rematch.
Other challengers include former county GOP secretary Kathleen Anderson, former KSL NewsRadio personality Jay McFarland and military veteran John Molnar.
Court: Electoral College not bound by popular vote
DENVER (AP) — A U.S. appeals court in Denver said Electoral College members can vote for the presidential candidate of their choice and aren’t bound by the popular vote in their states.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Colorado secretary of state violated the Constitution in 2016 when he removed an elector and nullified his vote because the elector refused to cast his ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote.
The ruling applies only to Colorado and five other states in the 10th Circuit: Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.
It could influence future cases nationwide in the unlikely event that enough Electoral College members strayed from their states’ popular vote to affect the outcome of a presidential election, constitutional scholars said.
The Electoral College system is established in the Constitution. When voters cast a ballot for president, they are actually choosing members of the Electoral College, called electors, who are pledged to that presidential candidate. The electors then choose the president.
Electors almost always vote for the popular vote winner, and some states have laws requiring them to do so.
But the split decision by a three-judge panel on the Denver appeals court said the Constitution allows electors to cast their votes at their own discretion. “The state does not possess countervailing authority to remove an elector and to cancel his vote in response to the exercise of that Constitutional right,” the ruling said.
The elector at the center of the case, Micheal Baca, was part of a group known as “Hamilton electors” who tried to convince electors who were pledged to Clinton or Donald Trump to unite behind a consensus candidate to deny Trump the presidency.
Trump moves to end limits on child detention
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to end an agreement limiting how long migrant children can be kept in detention, the president’s latest effort to curb immigration at the Mexican border.
A court fight is almost certain to follow, challenging the attempt to hold migrant families until asylum cases are decided.
A current settlement overseen by the federal courts now requires the government to keep children in the least restrictive setting and to release them as quickly as possible, generally after 20 days in detention.
Homeland Security officials say they are adopting their own regulations that reflect the “Flores agreement,” which has been in effect since 1997. They say there is no longer a need for the court involvement, which was only meant to be temporary. But the new rules would allow the government to hold families in detention much longer than 20 days.
Tightening immigration is a signature issue for President Donald Trump, aimed at restricting the movement of asylum seekers in the country and deterring more migrants from crossing the border.
The move by the administration immediately generated fresh outrage, following reports of dire conditions in detention facilities, and it is questionable whether courts will let the administration move forward with the policy.
Trump defended it, saying, “I’m the one that kept the families together.”
‘Stranger Things’ fans throng to Georgia locations
PALMETTO, Ga. (AP) — Soon after Netflix released “Stranger Things,” fans of all ages came into Bradley’s Big Buy grocery store in Palmetto, Georgia, dressed like characters from the show, and wandered toward the Eggo waffles aisle, cameras in hand.
They sought out the exact spot where “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown filmed a scene as the character Eleven, and they’re still coming three years later, even after the store changed its name and became part of the Piggly Wiggly franchise.
Palmetto is a town of barely 5,000 people about 25 miles southwest of Atlanta where the grocery store cashiers greet customers by name. But after “Stranger Things” premiered in 2016, it became routine for employees to also welcome fans from around the globe. Fans have visited daily since the store reappeared in the third season on July 4, said Piggly Wiggly manager David Johnston. About 50 fans showed up on one particularly busy Saturday in mid-July, he said.
“You can spot them in the crowd when they come in here,” Johnston said. “The girl the other day was dressed like Eleven, all the way to the blood running down her nose.”
Eleven is a main character of the series known for her mysterious mind powers and the subtle nosebleed she gets after activating those powers.
The nostalgic ’80s sci-fi series broke Netflix records with its third season. Within four days of release, 40.7 million accounts had started watching it and 18.2 million had already finished it entirely, Netflix announced on Twitter.
Creators Matt and Ross Duffer set the series in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, but filmed in Georgia, which offers tax breaks and other incentives to moviemakers and whose economy in return reaps $9.5 billion annually from the film industry, according to a 2018 Georgia Department of Economic Development report.
A building on Emory University’s Briarcliff Campus in Atlanta served as the show’s Hawkins Laboratory, where all sorts of suspicious activity occur. In Duluth, crew transformed a vacant wing and food court in Gwinnett Place Mall into Starcourt Mall, a bustling hangout where much of the third season takes place.