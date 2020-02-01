Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.
Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, nor the names of the victims. No arrests have been made.
Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.
Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video statement posted on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer also was present, he said.
He said the security guards and police officer had left after the service when there were only a few stragglers remaining in the area. He said that’s when a fight broke out across the street from the church and the shooting erupted. He said none of the victims are church members and no one was injured on its property. He did not provide further details about the funeral.
“This is an isolated incident and it had nothing to do with Victory City Church,” Lupoe said.
Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.
Alexa, read me a story: Audio content for kids on the rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Melanie Musson in Belgrade, Montana, does a lot of driving with her four girls. Juggling a broad age range, 1 to 9, she’s forever searching for ways to keep them all entertained without relying entirely on video.
While she still adores paper and tablet books for her kids, Musson said: “I think when they hear without seeing, they have to make up visuals in their heads. That’s so good. They have to be engaged and get more out of it.”
There are plenty of quality audiobooks, podcasts and music for the young, she noted, but weeding through thousands of selections and jumping from platform to platform is a challenge since audio content has exploded over the last few years.
Dad blogger Balint Horvath in Zurich agreed after trying to make sense of kid options for his 14-month-old daughter.
“I couldn’t find any resource that would organize podcasts according to different criteria. Information without proper searchability is like looking for a needle in a haystack,” said Horvath, who works as a productivity coach for research and development teams.
Audiobooks and music for kids have been around awhile, but podcasts made for the 3-to-12 set are relatively new, driving more parents to choose one-stop platforms that include all formats.
Demand is ‘‘primarily driven by parents who are podcast listeners or audiobook fans,’” said Frannie Ucciferri, associate managing editor for the nonprofit Common Sense Media.
With a huge bump in podcasts overall, the value of audio content for kids hasn’t been lost on companies large and small.
Spotify recently launched a new ad-free app, Spotify Kids, as a free extension for premium family subscribers. Not yet available in the U.S., it’s packed with singalongs, soundtracks and stories for children as young as 3. A platform called Pinna is among the latest to launch ad-free with a variety of content and ages in mind, at $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. Others stick to podcasts alone, while Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited allows parents to customize a child’s experience to provide the most relevant books, videos, apps and more without ads, starting at $2.99 a month.
South Carolina’s Confederate Relic Room get new name
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s military museum covers 250 years of artifacts and stories of brave soldiers fighting for their country, from men with muskets facing the British before the U.S. was even a country to troops who fought the war or terror in Afghanistan.
But the museum’s official name — the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum — is stuck in the four years that South Carolinians didn’t fight for the U.S.
And when anything involving the Confederacy comes up, it drags on fund raising and even admissions at the museum, Executive Director Allen Roberson said.
When recently working on renewing its national accreditation, the American Alliance of Museums Accreditation said the museum could make it easier on itself by eliminating “Confederate” from its name.
Roberson has his own reason for suggesting the change. “The name right now is too long. And what do you think about when you hear relic? I prefer artifacts,” said Roberson, who said a relic would be a small bottle of sand from a desert battle while an artifact would be the pen a president used to sign a declaration of war.
Right now, the suggestion to drop “Confederate Relic Room” is just a part of the long term strategic plan for the museum Roberson is writing, based on suggestions from the accreditation group. It was also discussed at a recent meeting of the museum’s board.
But any change in the name will have to come from lawmakers and that would be an uphill fight. A law passed in 2000 when the state moved the Confederate flag from atop the Statehouse dome to a pole by a monument on the capitol lawn requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature to alter any historic names or monuments.
Once the Confederate flag came down permanently in 2015 — with Roberson delegated to put on white gloves and take the final flag to his museum as part of the quickly put together ceremony — House Speaker Jay Lucas issued a statement saying the House wouldn’t take up any other discussion over Confederate monuments and names while he is speaker.
The Daughters of the Confederacy helped raise the money to open the museum in what was then one of the poorest states in the county in 1896.
Week 2 at Weinstein trial: Four accusers and a Chihuahua
NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial ended on a bit of a cliffhanger.
The woman he’s charged with raping testified Friday, giving an often vivid account of fraught interactions with this once revered Hollywood producer and a much talked-about description of his genitalia.
But court adjourned for the weekend before Weinstein’s lawyers got a chance to confront her with what they consider smoking gun evidence that points to a consensual relationship, not a crime: warm emails she sent him after the alleged assault saying things like “Miss you, big guy.”
The woman, now 34, will return to the witness stand Monday to face that line of questioning. The first part of the woman’s testimony capped another week filled with vivid testimony, notable moments and a few odd twists.
The trial is moving faster than expected and could wrap up by mid-February.