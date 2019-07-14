Utah National Guard crews battle wildfire near Camp Williams
CAMP WILLIAMS (AP) — Utah National Guard officials said crews were battling a wildfire that sparked near a gun range at Camp Williams on Sunday.
They say the fire was first reported about 11 a.m. Sunday and charred about 100 acres by 2:15 p.m. and was 25% contained.
National Guard officials said the wildfire began near the camp’s .50-caliber gun range during a training exercise and fire danger was deemed low at the time of the training.
Two helicopters, 20 ground vehicles and 60 guard personnel were deployed to the scene of the fire, which is burning in the foothills north of Eagle Mountain.
Biden’s presidential campaign supports Obamacare
Joe Biden is taking an aggressive approach to defending Obamacare, challenging not just President Donald Trump but also some of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination who want to replace the current insurance system with a fully government-run model.
The former vice president will spend much of the coming week talking about his approach to health care, including remarks he’ll deliver on Monday in Iowa at a presidential forum sponsored by AARP. His almost singular focus on the 2010 health care law has been on display recently during campaign stops in the early voting states.
In Iowa, he declared himself “against any Republican (and) any Democrat who wants to scrap” Obamacare. Later in New Hampshire, he said “we should not be scrapping Obamacare, we should be building on it,” a reference to his approach to add a government insurance plan known as the public option to existing exchanges that sell private insurance.
Biden is hoping his positioning as Obamacare’s chief defender could be helpful on several fronts. It’s a reminder of his close work alongside President Barack Obama, who remains popular among Democratic voters. And it could reinforce his pitch as a sensible centrist promising to rise above between the strident cacophony of Trump and Democrats including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, all single-payer advocates.
Perhaps as important, it’s an opportunity for Biden to go on offense ahead of the next presidential debate at the end of July. Biden has spent the past several weeks on defense reversing his position on taxpayer funding for abortions and highlighting his past work with segregationist senators. Harris slammed him during the first debate, blasting the segregationist comment and criticizing his opposition to federal busing orders to desegregate public schools during the same era.
Each of the episodes raised questions about whether Biden can maintain his front-runner status.
In New Hampshire over the weekend, it was clear Biden wanted to turn the tables as he touted the idea of a “Medicare-like” plan that any American could buy as opposed to a “Medicare-for-all” that would be imposed on everyone.
— Associated Press
American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations
WASHINGTON (AP) — American Airlines said Sunday that it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.
In a statement, American said the action will result in the cancellation of about 115 flights per day. It said it “remains confident” that the Boeing plane will be recertified this year. But some airline executives are growing doubtful about that timetable.
United Airlines announced Friday that it was extending its cancellations until Nov. 3, a month longer than it had planned.
United has 14 Max jets while American has 24 of them. Southwest Airlines, which has 34 Max jets — more than any other carrier — is canceling about 150 flights per day.
The plane was grounded in March following two deadly crashes.
The announcement Sunday marked the fifth time that American Airlines has pushed back the expected time that the Max would resume flying.
“American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 Max, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year,” the airline said.
In its previous announcement of further flight cancellations last month, American Airlines had said it had expected the recertification to be accomplished “soon.”
Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys
MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (AP) — Scientists hope the massive telescope they plan to build atop Hawaii’s highest peak, a world-renowned location for astronomy, will help them peer back to the time just after the Big Bang and answer fundamental questions about the universe.
But the site where they plan to build is considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians — a realm of gods and a place of worship and prayer.
The road to Mauna Kea’s summit will be closed Monday morning as trucks carrying construction gear start to make their way to the peak.
Alongside them will be Native Hawaiian and other protesters who are willing to get arrested to stop the development.
The project already has been delayed by years of legal battles and demonstrations, drawing attention from the likes of “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa, who has Native Hawaiian ancestry and has voiced opposition to the telescope.
Scientists selected Mauna Kea in 2009 after a five-year, worldwide search for the ideal site.
Protests disrupted a groundbreaking and Hawaiian blessing ceremony at the site in 2014. After that, the demonstrations intensified.
Construction stopped in April 2015 after protesters were arrested for blocking the work.