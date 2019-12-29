Photo-only tours are no more at Upper Antelope Canyon
PHOENIX (AP) — Photographers will have to throw away their shot at snapping photos of the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon in Arizona.
Tour operators of the slot canyon, known for its red-orange sandstone walls, on the Navajo Nation announced last week that photo-only tours will cease, The Arizona Republic reported.
Antelope Canyon Tours, which is owned by members of the Navajo tribe, announced the decision on its website. The photographer-only tours have led to long wait times as professional shutterbugs try to get that picture-perfect shot. Visitors with cellphones and cameras on the regular tours can still take photos. But tripods will no longer be permitted.
Guided tours are the only way tourists can reach upper or lower Antelope Canyon near Page in northern Arizona. Photo-tours are not available at Lower Antelope Canyon. The upper and lower canyons are managed by the Navajo Parks and Recreation Department.
No one at the agency was immediately available Friday to respond to a call seeking comment.
Tours of Antelope Canyon usually run out of bookings in a matter of months or even weeks in advance. Social media has undoubtedly played a role in the slot canyon’s ability to draw millions of tourists a year. Antelope Canyon is a perfect photo opp for a Facebook or Instagram post.
Some tour operators are considering leading photography tours in other slot canyons on the Navajo Nation. Adventurous Antelope Canyon Tours will begin photo tours to Rattlesnake, Owl and Mountain Sheep canyons early next year. These spots may not have the coloring of Antelope Canyon, they do have the swirling walls.
Police: Parishioners kill man who fatally shoots 2 at church
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — Congregants returned fire and fatally shot a gunman who killed two people in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, police said.
The death of the second person was confirmed Sunday evening by FBI spokesman Jason Wandel. He also said the two congregants who opened fire on the suspect were part of a security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.
The assailant fired at least once before the “heroic actions” of the congregants cut his assault short, White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
“Unfortunately, this country has seen so many of these that we’ve actually gotten used to it at this point. And it’s tragic and it’s a terrible situation, especially during the holiday season,” Jeoff Williams, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at the news conference. “I would like to point out that we have a couple of heroic parishioners who stopped short of just anything that you can even imagine, saved countless lives, and our hearts are going out to them and their families as well.”
Authorities have released scant details about the victims, the shooter and what led to the attack.
An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.
“He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” said the elder, Mike Tinius.
“It’s extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence,” he said.
Tinius said he didn’t know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be random.
NTSB: Poor condition of wreckage will slow plane crash probe
The lack of a distress call and flight data recorder coupled with mangled and charred wreckage will make finding the cause of a fiery airplane crash in Louisiana extremely challenging, federal officials said Sunday.
National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said at a press conference that it could take 12 to 18 months to figure out why the two-engine Piper Cheyenne fell from the sky about a minute after taking off from the Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday.
The plane crashed near a post office and caught fire in seconds, leaving the ground littered with burning wreckage. Five of the six people on board were killed. The plane was en route to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma. Among those killed was sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.
“We’ll be looking very carefully at the pilot’s qualifications, the training that they had, medical certification and also the history on the aircraft and its maintenance records,” Landsberg said. “We have two videos that have been turned into us, and we will be analyzing those.”
Landsberg said that he walked to the crash site on Sunday morning and found debris scattered about a quarter of a mile.
It was a “very sobering situation,” he said.
Investigators said much of the aircraft was crushed and consumed by fire after it crashed. NTSB officials said they know of no distress calls made by the pilot or of the existence of a flight data recorder.
— Associated Press
Buttigieg critiques Biden’s ‘judgment’ on Iraq War vote
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Sunday called former Vice President Joe Biden’s vote to authorize the Iraq War part of the nation’s “worst foreign policy decision” of the millennial mayor’s lifetime.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was responding to a question about how his foreign policy experience measured up to others’ in the Democratic race, specifically Biden, who was a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when the U.S. went to war.
“This is an example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment,” Buttigieg said while recording the program “Iowa Press” on Iowa Public Television, according to a transcript. “He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq.”
As Buttigieg has risen to the top of voter preference polls in Iowa, where the presidential nominating contests begin in a little more than a month, some of his rivals have pointed to his governing experience being limited to a city of about 102,000 as a liability.
Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate, voted in October 2002 for the resolution to authorize the use of force in Iraq. The U.S.-led invasion the following March became a point of Democratic criticism for those in the party who supported the resolution.
As a candidate for president in 2007, Biden said he would support legislation to repeal the resolution, which remains in effect.
Biden’s campaign had no comment on Buttigieg’s remarks.