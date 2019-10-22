Election security hearing breaks along stark partisan lines
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional hearing on election security broke along stark political lines Tuesday, highlighting the difficulties in getting lawmakers to address the threat outlined by federal officials who have warned that Russia and other adversaries are looking to interfere in the 2020 election and illicitly shape voter opinion.
The divide was on display at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, which also underscored the absence of bipartisan consensus about the foreign threat to American voting and about how best to safeguard the country’s election system heading into next year’s vote.
Democrats largely confined their questioning to the ambitions and capabilities of foreign governments and pressed federal officials about whether they had the resources they need to prepare for and respond to any potential problems.
Multiple Republicans, on the other hand, used the hearing to call into question the integrity of the FBI, rail against House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and even advance unproven theories pushed by the president that Ukraine may somehow have interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Several brought up Peter Strzok, the agent fired last year for derogatory text messages about Trump that he sent while helping lead the investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
“Would you agree that the FBI’s reputation was significantly damaged by political bias against the president, President Trump specifically, that was exhibited by a number of top-level officials in your organization?” Rep. Steve Chabot, an Ohio Republican, asked Nikki Floris, an FBI deputy assistant director in the counterintelligence division.
“Sir, I’m not going to comment on any damage or lack of damage to our reputation. Thank you,” Floris replied.
Chabot shot back: “OK. Well, I’ll answer it: It really was.”
Talks stalled, striking Chicago teachers plan to up the ante
CHICAGO (AP) — Striking Chicago teachers are preparing for an extended walkout and trying to increase public pressure on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, with a downtown march set for Wednesday around the time the first-term mayor is set to deliver a key speech to the City Council.
Chicago Public Schools officials announced that classes would be canceled for a fifth day on Wednesday as negotiators continued talks behind closed doors on Tuesday.
Leadership of the Chicago Teachers Union, though, are already looking ahead to Thursday.
In a video posted to the union’s Twitter account, CTU President Jesse Sharkey asked educators nationwide to show their support on Thursday by wearing red clothing, the signature color of teachers who have protested or walked out of their own classrooms across the country in recent years to call for more resources.
“We are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” CTU spokeswoman Chris Geovanis said Tuesday about the unions’ plans for the remainder of the week.
Teachers have been on picket lines in front of schools since Thursday and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren joined one group outside a West Side elementary school on Tuesday morning, telling teachers that the whole country should be behind them.
“I’m here because the eyes of this nation are upon you,” Warren said. “They have turned to Chicago, for you to lead the way, for you to show how the power of standing together is the power of making real change in this country.”
The Chicago Teachers Union’s 25,000 members and Chicago Public Schools remain at odds over teacher pay, limits on class sizes and additional support staff in schools. Thousands of support staff also are on strike alongside teachers.
Negotiators reported some progress over the weekend but on Monday night union leaders said talks had stalled and blamed Lightfoot.
Earlier Monday, Lightfoot sent a letter to union leaders asking for teachers to return to work without a deal as contract talks continued and reiterated her concern that teachers’ demands are unaffordable for the district.
CTU President Jesse Sharkey described Monday’s talks as “taking a turn for the worst,” and said city and district negotiators were following the mayor’s lead.
Lawsuit claims ICE agent threatened immigrant, raped her
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An immigration agent threatened a Honduran woman living in Connecticut with deportation if she didn’t have sex with him, then raped her as often as four times a week for seven years, impregnating her three times, the woman says in a federal lawsuit.
The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as Jane Doe, sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and former ICE agent Wilfredo Rodriguez on Saturday. She is seeking $10 million in damages.
“My only comment is that my client had a choice, cooperate with ICE or be deported with her family,” George Kramer, the woman’s lawyer, said in an email. “She remains in a very fragile psychological state. She is not only seeking compensation for the physical and emotional damage she suffered but to change the way those who are cooperating with ICE are treated by those in a position of power and who often wield total control over the ability to remain in the United States.”
An ICE spokesman said he couldn’t comment on litigation but confirmed Rodriguez no longer works for the agency. Homeland Security didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
It was not immediately clear whether Rodriguez had a lawyer to speak for him, and a phone listing for him could not immediately be found.
Tom Carson, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut, said he could not comment on whether there has been or will be a criminal investigation.
The woman first met Rodriguez in 2006 after her brother was arrested for entering the U.S. illegally, according to the lawsuit.
Rodriguez found out she was also living in the country illegally and said that to avoid being deported, she had to become an informant and help the agency locate criminals ripe for deportation. She did her job, according to the lawsuit, pointing ICE to three men living in the U.S. illegally who had stabbed her husband.
But that wasn’t enough for Rodriguez, the lawsuit indicates.
At one point, while trying to locate someone in 2007, Rodriguez told the woman to go to a motel and tried to have sex with her, according to the lawsuit. When she refused, she says in the lawsuit, he covered her mouth, threw her on the bed, put his gun next to her and said that if she opened her mouth, he would use it. Then, she says, he raped her.
He called himself the “wolf” and said he was the reason she and her family weren’t deported, she says in the lawsuit.
The woman alleges she first became pregnant by Rodriguez in 2007, then again in 2009 and a third time in 2013. She had an abortion each time, she said in the lawsuit, and Rodriguez paid for one of them.
“There was no question” that was she was pregnant by Rodriguez and not her husband, the lawsuit said.
The abuse continued unabated, she says.
He made her perform oral sex on him and participate in “abhorrent sexual behavior,” the lawsuit states. He would constantly remind her that he was the “wolf” and threaten to kill her and her family, she says.
She attempted suicide four times, the lawsuit says.
In 2014, while working at her job in construction, she received a call. It was Rodriguez, demanding to see her, and she knew it would be for sex, she says. She was so shaken that she fell off a ladder after hanging up and seriously injured her neck, back and ribs.
She underwent surgery and tried to use it as an excuse not to see Rodriguez — but it didn’t deter him, the lawsuit says.
Later, he told her that he was leaving the agency but that if she told anyone what happened, “she and her family would pay,” according to the lawsuit.
The woman finally told her story last year when her father, living in the U.S. and fearing deportation because of her friendliness with ICE, applied for asylum. She opened up to an agent who approached her about her father’s application, the lawsuit says.
The agent, she says, suggested she consult an attorney.
———
Chris Ehrmann is a corps member for Report for America , a nonprofit organization that supports local news coverage, in a partnership with The Associated Press for Connecticut. The AP is solely responsible for all content.