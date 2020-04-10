Capitol Reef final Utah national park to close
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — All five of Utah’s national parks are closed after Capitol Reef officials said Thursday they are shutting their gates to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.
The park known for its sandstone cliffs was the last national park still open in Utah after Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches and Canyonlands had previously closed under pressure from local government and health officials.
Capitol Reef’s decision comes after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday urged people to stay close to home even though it is Easter week and spring break for many state residents. Park officials referenced Herbert’s motto of “stay home, stay safe” in a posting on the Capitol Reef website explaining the decision.
“The goals of the directive are to flatten the curve, reduce potential impacts to local communities, reduce the strain on hospitals and the healthcare system, and minimize the impact on medical resources for those with highest need,” park officials said.
Many of America’s most popular parks have closed, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Great Smoky Mountains and Glacier, even after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in mid-March waived entrance fees to make it easier for people to enjoy outdoor spaces. Bernhardt authorized park superintendents to make their own decisions about what’s needed to adhere to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also on Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management’s Utah office reminded residents to heed Herbert’s order to only visit state parks still open that are in their own counties.
‘SNL’ to air show, observe social distancing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules.
The comedy sketch show will include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members, NBC said Thursday.
The material will be produced remotely, the network said, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Part of the pandemic’s fallout was a shutdown of movie and TV production that included “Saturday Night Live.” Its last original episode aired March 7.
“SNL” is known for its guest hosts and musical artists, but NBC didn’t immediately address whether anyone outside the show’s cast would be part of this Saturday’s episode, which will air at 9:30 p.m. MDT.
“Saturday Night Live” suffered a blow this week with the death of veteran producer and music supervisor Hal Willner. He had not been diagnosed with COVID-19, but his symptoms were consistent with those caused by the coronavirus.
Mort Drucker, Mad magazine illustrator, dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Mort Drucker, the Mad Magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities and popular culture, died Thursday at 91.
Drucker’s daughter, Laurie Bachner, told The Associated Press that he fell ill last week, having difficulty walking and developing breathing problems. She did not give a specific cause of death and said that he was not tested for the coronavirus. He died at his home in Woodbury, New York, with his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, by his side.
“I think my father had the best life anyone could hope for,” Bachner said. “He was married to the only woman he ever loved and got to make a living out of what he loved to do.”
Mad magazine was a cultural institution for millions of baby boomers, and Drucker was an institution at Mad. A New York City native, he joined Mad in its early days, the mid-1950s, and remained well into the 21st century. Few major events or public figures during that time escaped Drucker’s satire, whether “Star Trek” and “The Godfather” or Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld. In large strokes, Drucker took in every crease, crevice and bold feature. The big jaws of Kirk Douglas and Jay Leno bulged even larger, while the ears of Barack Obama looked like wings about to take flight. Being drawn by Drucker became a kind of show business rite of passage, with Michael J. Fox once telling Johnny Carson that he knew he had made it when he appeared in a Drucker cartoon.
Drucker’s admirers also included “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz and “Star Wars” filmmaker George Lucas, who in the 1970s wrote a fan letter to Mad even as his lawyers were threatening to sue over a magazine caricature. (The suit was never filed.)
Besides Mad, Drucker drew for Time magazine, DC Comics, for an ad campaign for fruit and vegetables and for the heavy metal band Anthrax, which commissioned him to design art for its “State of Euphoria” album.
Joe Biden woos skeptical Sanders backers with debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled plans to expand eligibility for Medicare and forgive college debt for millions of Americans, as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee attempts to unify his party by courting progressives who lost their top choice when Bernie Sanders left the presidential race.
Biden’s swift move to shore up his left flank underscores the difficult choice many progressives began facing when Sanders abandoned his presidential bid: Side with the more centrist former vice president or keep up the fight and potentially lose the White House again.
As they weigh their options, activists are already working to persuade Biden on key issues. And Biden is amenable to the idea because he will likely need them to defeat President Donald Trump.
A strong indication of just how much came when Biden announced he’d support expanding federal health insurance through Medicare to people 60 and older who opt out of employee-sponsored coverage — down from the current 65 minimum age requirement. Biden also promised to forgive student debt for many low- and middle-income borrowers.
“Senator Sanders and his supporters can take pride in their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas,” Biden wrote in an online post announcing what he called “two important steps we can take to help ease the economic burden on working people.”
Neither proposal goes as far as Sanders promised had he won the presidency. And they may not be enough to convince supporters of the Vermont senator to embrace Biden.