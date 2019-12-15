Man who inspired movie ‘Radio’ dies
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — James “Radio” Kennedy, the man who was a fixture on the sidelines of a South Carolina high school’s football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, has died. He was 73.
T.L. Hanna High School Athletic Director John Cann confirmed Kennedy’s death Sunday morning on the school’s sports website. The cause of death wasn’t immediately released.
“Please keep his family in your prayers in this difficult time,” Cann said in the statement.
News outlets reported that Kennedy, who had developmental disabilities, became famous around the state for his love of the T.L. Hanna High School football team and his regular appearance at games since the 1960s.
“He was just a fine, fine man,” former T.L. Hanna football coach Harold Jones told The Anderson Independent Mail. “We all loved him. We will miss him incredibly.”
The 2003 film “Radio,” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in the title role, focused on Kennedy’s relationship with Jones, portrayed by Ed Harris. Kennedy got the nickname “Radio” because he always carried a transistor radio, according to Carolyn Dawkins. She worked in a department store annex in the early 1970s when Kennedy would come by several times a week to talk high school sports with the store manager.
“Radio was the heart and soul of T.L. Hanna for over 50 years, and the impact he made in our community can’t be overstated,” Kyle Newton, a spokesman for Anderson School District 5, said in a statement Sunday morning. “He will be missed, but his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.”
Man tied to Jersey shooter is nabbed
KEYPORT, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man whose number was found in the back pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week’s fatal attack on a Jewish market has been arrested for illegally possessing a weapon, federal authorities said.
Ahmed A-Hady, 35, of Keyport, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. attorney’s office said late Saturday. A-Hady hasn’t been charged with providing any of the weapons used in Tuesday’s bloody rampage in Jersey City.
David Anderson and Francine Graham killed Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals in a cemetery and then stormed a kosher supermarket, killing three people before being killed themselves after a lengthy shootout with police, authorities have said. Afterward, a note was found in Anderson’s pocket containing a telephone number and a Keyport address, according to authorities.
The number belonged to A-Hady, and the address was for a storefront for a pawnshop, officials said. Records indicated that A-Hady had bought two handguns in 2007 before being convicted of a felony in 2012 that made him ineligible to own firearms.
When authorities went to the pawnshop and interviewed A-Hady, he acknowledged still owning the weapons but denied that they were on the premises. But after receiving a tip about a safe, investigators searched the business and A-Hady’s home and found weapons including three AR-15-style assault rifles, three handguns and one shotgun as well as more than 400 rounds of ammunition, “including a large number of hollow point bullets.”
Anderson and Graham were armed with multiple weapons including an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun, and a pipe bomb was also found in the stolen U-Haul van they drove to the market. Two of the weapons used by Anderson and Graham were bought by Graham in Ohio last year, police have said. It’s not known where they got the three other guns.
Advocate: Reforms needed after suicide
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The final two months of Cachin Anderson’s life in New York’s prison system were filled with warnings he was a man in crisis.
He climbed on a sink and dove headfirst at the floor, saying he “wanted to end it and go home.” He urinated on guards. He hurled a can at one corrections officer and punched another in the face, knocking him out.
That behavior landed him in solitary confinement, a setting experts say is often unsuitable for people who are mentally ill or trying to hurt themselves. And there, Anderson killed himself on June 28, 2017, a death a state oversight board later said could have been prevented.
Prisoner advocates say Anderson’s death and others illustrate how New York’s prison system fails to ensure the safety of inmates who might hurt themselves if left alone in a cell.
New York state prison inmates in solitary confinement or long-term “keeplock” units, in which inmates are isolated, were over five times more likely to kill themselves than prisoners in general confinement, according to a report from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The report said that of the 130 inmate suicides from 2004 to 2013 in New York prisons, 30 were by prisoners in solitary or isolated housing, or a special treatment program.
New York has tried to curtail the use of solitary confinement. Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders announced a plan to restrict the isolation practice further by capping solitary confinement time to 30 days.
The state prison system has set out procedures designed to prevent suicides, too.
Court sides with prison on censorship
DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court in Denver has ruled that officials at a supermax prison in Colorado sufficiently changed their policies and corrected their mistakes after refusing to distribute a magazine that provides legal information to inmates.
The three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected an argument by the magazine’s publisher, Prison Legal News, that a court order was warranted to prevent future censorship.
“The Warden has declared that PLN’s future publications substantially similar to the previously rejected publications will not be rejected,” said the opinion written by Judge Scott Matheson, Jr.
The dispute centers on the U.S. Bureau of Prison’s decision to not distribute 11 Prison Legal News magazine issues between 2010 and 2014. The reason, prison officials said, was that those 11 magazines named individual inmates and employees in the Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.
The facility is the highest-security prison in the U.S., housing inmates such as Unabomber Theodore Kaczyinski, Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui and, more recently, drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
Prison Legal News, which is owned by the nonprofit Human Rights Defense Center, is a monthly magazine that aims to inform prisoners and others about criminal justice topics, including prisoner rights, health care, labor and misconduct and abuse by prison officials.
Paul Wright, editor of Prison Legal News, expressed disappointment in the appeals court ruling, noting that this was the second time the Bureau of Prisons had censored the magazine and the “second time they claimed the suit was moot by capitulating at the last minute and delivering the censored publications years after they were published.”
The Human Rights Defense Center was reviewing the ruling and had not decided whether to pursue further court action, Wright said.