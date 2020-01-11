White House considering travel ban expansion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries amid a renewed election-year focus on immigration by President Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.
A document outlining the plans — timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s January 2017 executive order — has been circulating the White House. But the countries that would be affected if it moves forward are blacked out, according to two of the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the measure has yet to be finalized.
It’s unclear exactly how many countries would be included in the expansion if it proceeds, but two of the people said that seven countries — a majority of them Muslim — would be added to the list. The most recent iteration of the ban includes restrictions on five majority-Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.
A different person said the expansion could include several countries that were covered in the first iteration of Trump’s ban, but later removed amid rounds of contentious litigation. Iraq, Sudan and Chad, for instance, had originally been affected by the order, which the Supreme Court upheld in a 5-4 vote after the administration released a watered-down version intended to withstand legal scrutiny.
Trump, who had floated a banning all Muslims from entering the country during his 2016 campaign, criticized his Justice Department for the changes, tweeting that DOJ “should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”
The countries on the proposed expansion list include allies that fall short on certain security measures. The additional restrictions were proposed by Department of Homeland Security officials following a review of security protocols and “identity management” for about 200 countries, according to the person.
Grandson arrested in death of man found in burned home
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and other crimes Saturday in the death of his 74-year-grandfather whose body was found by firefighters after a fire at his home.
Maxwell Wolcott, 28, was also being held on suspicion of aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, abuse of a dead human body and obstruction of justice in the death of John Peel, 74, according to jail records. It is not clear if he has an attorney.
According to an arrest document, detectives found surveillance video of Wolcott leaving the area and he later admitted to forcing his way into the house and stabbing his grandfather, KSL-TV reported. Wolcott told police he left the house and returned a short time later and doused Peel’s body in lighter fluid “with the intention of destroying evidence.”
After responding to the fire at Peel’s home on Friday morning, crews quickly extinguished the blaze burning on the front porch and inside the house. When they went in, they found Peel’s body, Division Chief Ryan Mellor of the Salt Lake City Fire Department said.
Officials initially said say they did not know whether the man died because of the fire or for another reason.
Neighbors reported the fire after hearing screaming and seeing flames.
Group calls for postponement of wild horse roundup
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A group that advocates for protection of wild horses says a federal agency didn’t provide adequate notice of a weeks-long roundup planned to begin Monday in eastern Nevada and western Utah and is asking for a postponement.
The American Wild Horse Campaign said in a statement Friday that the Bureau of Land Management was violating the public’s First Amendment rights by not announcing the helicopter-assisted roundup until Thursday afternoon and by not allowing public observation of the roundup from horses in the Eagle Complex near Pioche, Nevada, until starting the second day.
Public observers need time to be in place at the operation’s remote location to see whether the roundup of the federally protected wild horses is being conducted in compliance with the BLM’s animal welfare police, said Brieanah Schwartz, AWHC policy counsel.
The AWHC said at a previous roundup in the same area included several violations.
Christopher Bush, communications director for the federal agency’s Nevada office, did not immediately respond Saturday to an emailed request for comment.
However, the BLM said in an earlier statement that it planned to conduct the roundup safely and efficiently.
The roundup is intended to prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of public lands “and to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands” consistent with federal law, the BLM statement said.
The agency said it planned to gather up to 1,700 “excess horses” and to remove up to 1,600 of them. It also said it planned to treat up to 50 mares with a fertility control vaccine and release the mares with an equal number of stud horses.
The statement said the Eagle Complex has a current estimated population of 2,484 wild horses, including the 2019 foal crop.
According to the BLM, the “appropriate management level” is between 139 and 265 wild horses.
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake again rocks Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing millions of dollars of damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 a.m. quake hit 8 miles southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 3 miles. It was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.2 temblor less than two minutes later.
No injuries or deaths were reported, officials said.
Saturday’s quake occurred four days after a 6.4 magnitude quake in the same area and amid a spate of more than 1,200 mostly small quakes over the past 15 days, all at shallow depths.
Gov. Wanda Vazquez estimated damage from Tuesday’s earthquake at $110 million, with a total of 559 structures affected. She said her administration was immediately releasing $2 million to six of the most affected municipalities.
Vázquez is seeking a major disaster declaration from the U.S. government, which would free up more federal funds.
As a result of Saturday’s quake, Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants. Officials said they also were going back to reassess all structures previously inspected, given the strength of Saturday’s quake.
Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Ocasio in the southern coastal city of Ponce told The Associated Press that officials closed the city’s downtown area and two other nearby areas because of weakened infrastructure.
“One building completely collapsed,” she said. “There is a lot of historic infrastructure in Ponce.”