Lawyers investigate Arizona official in child smuggling case
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona have hired two law firms and a former attorney general to investigate an elected county assessor who is trying to keep his job as he defends himself against human smuggling charges.
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said Tuesday that the lawyers will investigate Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen’s conduct in office as he contests a 120-day suspension.
It was imposed after he was accused of paying pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to give birth in the U.S. and let their children be adopted.
Petersen has pleaded not guilty to charges in Arkansas, Arizona and Utah.
The county’s Board of Supervisors requested the investigation headed by former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods.
Petersen is a Republican and faces a Dec. 11 hearing to contest his suspension.
Cuban asylum-seekers: Hunger strikes punished
MILAN, N.M. (AP) — A dozen Cuban asylum-seekers detained in a New Mexico have twice been placed in solitary confinement for going on hunger strikes, two of the asylum-seekers said.
The pair said they and 10 others were punished for protesting their lengthy stay in prison and denial of their asylum cases, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.
Juan Carlos Peña Pavon told the newspaper the men were put in isolation in two separate New Mexico facilities.
“We’re not criminals, but they just keep us locked up,” Peña Pavon, 51, said by telephone while detained at the privately run Cibola County Correctional Center shortly after he spent nine days in solitary confinement. “We’re threatened with death if we return to our country, so they’re going to have to bury us here, incinerate us here.”
Peña Pavon is part of a group of detained asylum-seekers that last month staged sit-ins at Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, New Mexico. At least two people there attempted suicide.
Those reports sparked criticism from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who demanded that ICE stop what she called “inhumane treatment” at facilities in the state.
After being put in solitary confinement for around a week at Otero, some of the protesters were separated and transferred to other federal detention centers in the state.
Leticia Zamarripa, a spokeswoman at Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s El Paso field office, said the agency fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference.
“ICE does not retaliate in any way against hunger strikers. ICE explains the negative health effects of not eating to our detainees,” Zamarripa said. “For their health and safety, ICE closely monitors the food and water intake of those detainees identified as being on a hunger strike.”
Upon arrival at the Cibola facility, a group of 12 Cubans began a hunger strike, two of them said. In retaliation, prison officials again put them in solitary confinement, where they continued to refuse to eat, they said.
Lawsuit filed to stop big US Forest Service project in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is ignoring a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling by restarting a giant forest project in Idaho, say environmental groups that have filed another lawsuit seeking to stop the project a second time.
The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the other groups filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Idaho challenging the 125-square-mile project on the Payette National Forest.
The Forest Service and environmental groups agree the Lost Creek-Boulder Creek Landscape Restoration Project that includes logging, habitat restoration and recreational improvements is precisely the same as the one halted by the 9th Circuit Court’s ruling against the Forest Service in August 2018.
“It seems almost unbelievable, but the new Lost Creek-Boulder Creek decision by the Forest Service basically tells the Ninth Circuit the agency has no intention of complying with the court’s order,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
The Forest Service said its new approval decision made Nov. 1 based on a clarified environmental review, which went through a public comment period, is entirely new and removes the process from the 9th Circuit Court ruling involving the previous environmental review.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which represents federal agencies in lawsuits, didn’t respond to an inquiry Tuesday from The Associated Press.
Payette National Forest officials didn’t immediately return calls from the AP. Erin Phelps, a district ranger on the forest, said in early November that the agency was working quickly to resume work on the project.
The project has a combination of commercial logging, prescribed burning and recreation improvements such as additional trail maintenance and installing bathrooms. Also planned are habitat improvements for federally protected bull trout and northern Idaho ground squirrel.
Hospital psychiatric wards now feel like prisons, some say
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New safety standards aimed at limiting suicide risks have led to overhauls inside hospitals around the country, with psychiatric facilities and wards removing bathroom doors, stripping artwork from walls and requiring patients to wear paper gowns instead of their own clothes.
The changes have forced costly renovations and caused a backlash, with some critics contending they’ve made hospital rooms feel more like jail cells.
Regulators say the new guidelines leave room to protect patient dignity and privacy, but many hospital officials tasked with updating facilities and their procedures say they’ve gone too far.
“I think we are moving toward a very prison-like system,” said Patricia Rehmer, president of the Behavioral Health Network for Hartford HealthCare, which operates Hartford Hospital. “We try and make it comfortable, we try and have as many things available as we can, but it’s not easy.”
New suicide prevention requirements took effect on July 1 on orders of The Joint Commission, an agency that works with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and accredits the vast majority of the country’s psychiatric hospitals.
A 2018 report by The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety found an estimated 49 to 65 hospital suicides happen annually. The report was described as the first data-driven estimate of inpatient suicides per year in hospitals.
In general, now pictures cannot be hung on walls, doors on bathrooms are either removed or replaced with polystyrene foam doors, and remotes are removed for televisions that are now secured behind plastic glass. Ceiling tiles and door handles must be replaced with risk-resistant ones along with special types of beds and sheets.
“We’re buying the same furniture and plumbing fixtures as prisons and jails,” said Dr. Bruce Schwartz, president of the American Psychiatric Association, adding that the requirements are creating harsher environments in psychiatric facilities.
Several organizations with the Michigan Health and Hospital Association have struggled to comply with the new requirements in the timeframe expected by The Joint Commission, said Laura Appel, the association’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer. She said empty rooms may be safer but they’re also significantly less comfortable.
“The lack of doors means an insult to patient privacy,” she said.
Mental health advocates have raised concerns that less comfortable environments for patients could be less healthy.