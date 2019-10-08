Zion visitation climbs, sets summer record
ST. GEORGE (AP) — Zion National Park visitation set records this summer, averaging more than a half-million visitors per month.
The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports that yearly park visitors have more than doubled over the last decade at the southern Utah park known for its red-rock cliffs and narrow slot canyons.
Park officials have been struggling how to handle the crowds, and this year limited the number of people who could hike two of the most popular trails on holidays. Park spokesman Eugenne Moisa says visitors to Angels Landing and the Narrows were kept waiting in the shade, instead of on the narrow, sunny trails.
The nonprofit Zion Forever Project is also accepting donations to expand access to the east side of the park in hopes of dispersing visitors to that less-visited area.
Lawyers want to ban executions of the mentally ill
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The American Bar Association wants the Nevada Supreme Court to rule that people suffering from severe mental illness should be ineligible for the death penalty.
The national group of lawyers and legal scholars made the argument in joining an appeal challenging the death sentence of a man it says was mentally ill when he was convicted of the 1998 hatchet slaying of a campus police officer.
Siaosi Vanisi was found guilty of murder in the death of University of Nevada, Reno police Sgt. George Sullivan while he was sitting in his cruiser.
The native Tongan also was also convicted of robbing a convenience store using Sullivan’s service revolver before he was arrested during a standoff with a SWAT team in Salt Lake City.
Vanisi’s lawyers filed motions to withdraw from the case during his initial trial partly because he refused to cooperate with their efforts to prove he was incompetent.
One lawyer told the judge in chambers that Vanisi acknowledged killing Sullivan but wanted to blame someone else. The lawyer said that put his defense team in the unethical position of allowing Vanisi to perjure himself. The judge refused their request to withdraw and found Vanisi competent.
Vanisi told a judge earlier this year he opposes arguing for a reduced sentence because he doesn’t want to spend his life in prison. Instead, he wants a new trial in federal court despite the overwhelming evidence used to convict him.
The bar association says it’s a prime example of why severely mentally ill people shouldn’t be subject to execution.
“Neither retribution nor deterrence is served by executing those whose perceptions of reality, logical reasoning and ability to exercise rational judgment are significantly impaired at the time of the crime,” attorney Richard Shonfeld wrote in the ABA’s brief filed Thursday.
Divided Supreme Court weighs LGBT rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — A seemingly divided Supreme Court struggled Tuesday over whether a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, with one conservative justice wondering if the court should take heed of “massive social upheaval” that could follow a ruling in their favor.
With the court’s four liberal justices likely to side with workers who were fired because of their sexual orientation or transgender status, the question in two highly anticipated cases that filled the courtroom was whether one of the court’s conservatives might join them.
Two hours of lively arguments touched on sex-specific bathrooms, locker rooms and dress codes, and even a reference to the androgynous character known simply as Pat on Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s.
A key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title 7 bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons. In recent years, some courts have read that language to include discrimination against LGBT people as a subset of sex discrimination.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court appointee, said there are strong arguments favoring the LGBT workers. But Gorsuch suggested that maybe Congress, not the courts, should change the law because of the upheaval that could ensue. “It’s a question of judicial modesty,” Gorsuch said.
David Cole, the American Civil Liberties Union lawyer representing fired transgender funeral home director Aimee Stephens, said the situation at the court itself showed such concerns were overblown.
“There are transgender male lawyers in this courtroom following the male dress code and going to the men’s room and the court’s dress code and sex-segregated restrooms have not fallen,” Cole said.
Two other conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, did not squarely indicate their views, although Roberts questioned how employers with religious objections to hiring LGBT people might be affected by the outcome.
Warren confirms once being fired for pregnancy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is standing by her account of being fired from a teaching job nearly 50 years ago because she was pregnant — an anecdote that she routinely recounts at campaign events but one that some conservatives charge has been embellished to make the narrative more compelling for her presidential run.
In a campaign speech she repeats at town halls while crisscrossing the country, the Massachusetts senator tells of graduating from the University of Houston and being hired by the Riverdale Board of Education in New Jersey as a speech pathologist during the 1970-71 school year. She says she’d planned to continue teaching but got pregnant and, once she began showing, “The principal did what principals do: Wished me luck, showed me the door and hired someone else for the job.”
Warren has used nearly identical retellings of the story dozens of times, including at rallies in Nevada and California last week, and wrote similarly of the experience in her 2014 memoir. She’s enjoyed a steady rise in recent polls to emerge as one of the Democratic presidential primary’s front-runners, along with former Vice President Joe Biden.
On Monday, though, Fox News reported on a video of a 2007 interview Warren gave at the University of California at Berkeley where she offered a different account of leaving teaching — suggesting it was by choice.
“I worked with the children with disabilities. I did that for a year, and then that summer, I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ‘emergency certificate,’” she says in it. “I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me.’ I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, ‘What am I going to do?’”
The discrepancy is important since the story is one of the core pieces of Warren’s campaign message: how she was raised poor in Oklahoma and never intended to go to law school, become a professor at Harvard and eventually run for the Senate and the presidency — and how she may never have done any of that had she been allowed to remain a teacher.
Warren critics have seized on the issue, noting that it — like with the outcry Warren faced for taking a DNA test last year to try to prove her past claims of Native American heritage — shows she’s willing to exaggerate her personal story and isn’t the candidate she claims to be.
“Sen. Warren is flirting with front-runner status in the Democratic primary, and with front-runner status comes a higher level of scrutiny,” said Michael Steel, who was an adviser to former Republican House Speaker John Boehner and to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign. “She cannot afford the appearance that she is deceitful or inauthentic — and this could feed those narratives.”
In an interview Monday with CBS, Warren called being fired for being visibly pregnant “an accurate description” of what occurred. She added that being elected to the Senate in 2012 caused her to “open up” more about her past, revealing new details.
On Tuesday, she offered further affirmation, tweeting: “When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize. By June I was visibly pregnant — and the principal told me the job I’d already been promised for the next year would go to someone else.”
She added via tweet: “This was 1971, years before Congress outlawed pregnancy discrimination — but we know it still happens in subtle and not-so-subtle ways.”