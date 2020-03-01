Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, who rose from being an Indiana mayor to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, ended his campaign on Sunday.
“The truth is the path has narrowed to a close for our candidacy if not for our cause,” Buttigieg told supporters in South Bend, Indiana. “We must recognize that at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and country together.”
The decision came just a day after one of Buttigieg’s leading rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, scored a resounding victory in South Carolina that sparked new pressure on the party’s moderate wing to coalesce behind Biden.
Buttigieg had been critical of Biden, charging that the 77-year-old lifelong politician was out of step with today’s politics. But his criticism had shifted in recent days more toward front-runner Bernie Sanders, a polarizing progressive who was benefiting from the sheer number of candidates dividing up the moderate vote.
Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden traded voicemails on Sunday but did not speak, according to a source with knowledge of the attempted conversations. Buttigieg made the first call to tell Biden of his decision, then Biden returned the call. The pair missed each other because of travel logistics.
Snow, rain reappear in California after parched February
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snow and rain reappeared in California on Sunday, the first day of March, after the driest February on record for much of the state.
Downtown Sacramento and downtown San Francisco each recorded not a drop of rain for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
“Pretty remarkable. We’ve never had a dry February on record,” NWS meteorologist Cory Mueller said about the state capital. Records go back to 1878, he said.
It was the first rain-free February in San Francisco since 1864, the weather service in the Bay Area said in a tweet Sunday morning.
An hour later another tweet reported light rain starting in North Bay mountains, as part of a system that dumped several inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Genetic clues hint at hidden virus cases in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — The coronavirus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, a preliminary finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases, researchers said Sunday after analyzing genetic samples from two people. Washington state, home of the nation’s first confirmed infection, saw the nation’s first death from the virus this weekend.
State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Washington state. Authorities in the Seattle area said two more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, both men in their 60s who were in critical condition. Those cases brought the numbers to six in Seattle’s King County.
A man in his 50s died in Washington on Saturday and health officials said 50 more people in a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, are sick and being tested for the virus.
Elsewhere, authorities announced Sunday a third case in Illinois and Rhode Island’s first case as worried Americans swarmed stores to stock up on basic goods such as bottled water, canned foods and toilet paper. The hospitalized patient in Rhode Island is a man in his 40s who had traveled to Italy in February.
As the fallout continued, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar sought to reassure the American public that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for the virus. Both said during a round of TV talk show appearances Sunday that thousands more testing kits had been distributed to state and local officials, with thousands more to come.
Biden welcomed in Selma as Dems court black voters
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Joe Biden received a warm reception Sunday in this crucible of the civil rights movement as he and other Democratic presidential hopefuls appealed for black support in a town where demonstrators were once beaten for marching for the right to vote.
Themes of fighting voter suppression, providing the poor with a way up and defeating President Donald Trump took center stage at events marking the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 white police attacked black marchers in Selma. This year’s commemoration came two days before Alabama Democrats join voters in more than a dozen states in the Super Tuesday cluster of primary elections.
Just hours after strong support by black voters in South Carolina lifted Biden to his first primary victory, the former vice president spoke during the morning worship at historic Brown Chapel AME Church.
An excited buzz and cheers arose as Biden entered the sanctuary, and many in the congregation stood to applaud as he moved toward the pulpit. Quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., former President Barack Obama and the Bible, Biden said the country has moved the wrong way under Trump.
“We’ve been dragged backward and we’ve lost ground. We’ve seen all too clearly that if you give hate any breathing room it comes back,” he said.
Weinstein verdict brings Manhattan DA a much-needed win
NEW YORK (AP) — Soon after Harvey Weinstein was convicted and led out of court in handcuffs, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. was in front of television cameras declaring that the verdict marked a “new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America.”
Naming the six women who testified against Weinstein and the two prosecutors who tried the case, Vance said last week that they had “pulled our justice system into the 21st century by declaring that rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault no matter what.”
Weinstein, convicted of rape and sexual assault but acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault, faces up to 29 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.
Weinstein’s conviction in the landmark #MeToo case boosted Vance’s lagging legacy — a career-defining win a decade into a tenure that has been clouded by concerns that he repeatedly gave powerful people special treatment, such as sidestepping an effort to pursue charges against Weinstein in 2015.
The troubling history involving Vance includes: dropping rape charges against former International Monetary Fund director Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011 amid concerns about inconsistencies in the account of the hotel maid who accused him; a prosecutor taking the unusual step of seeking low-level sex offender status for Jeffrey Epstein, alarming the judge who said she had “never seen a prosecutor’s office do anything like this”; and striking a deal in 2016 so a well-connected gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients could avoid prison.