Utah Highway Patrol: Woman killed on I-15 after exiting car
BLUFFDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a woman was struck and killed on a Utah freeway Saturday after getting out of a car driven by her boyfriend.
The Utah Highway Patrol says the boyfriend was seriously injured when he tried to protect the woman by pulling his car into a traffic lane of northbound Interstate 15 and the car was hit by a passing dump truck.
According to the Highway Patrol, the boyfriend had pulled over near Bluffdale because the woman was attempting to jump out of the vehicle while it was moving.
No identities were released.
Manafort’s former son-in-law sentenced for multiple scams
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law has been sentenced in Los Angeles to nine years in prison for pulling a series of schemes totaling more than $13 million, including one that bilked $3 million from actor Dustin Hoffman.
U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ordered Jeffrey Yohai to pay $6.7 million in restitution on Friday for the schemes, some of which were carried out while he was released on bond for similar crimes.
“This is an individual who has an evil mind — I don’t know how else to say it,” the judge said. “It seems he felt he could do whatever he wants — but that buck stops here.”
Yohai pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud for schemes that included renting out luxury homes without the permission of their owners and selling non-existent backstage passes for the Coachella music festival.
Prosecutors said Yohai persuaded Hoffman and his son Jacob to invest in a real estate project, but he used their money for personal expenses and to pay debts.
When his credit rating plummeted, prosecutors said Yohai used his cousin’s identity to run up $108,000 in credit card charges, they said.
“Defendant has done tremendous damage to a huge number of victims,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Brown wrote in a court filing. Yohai “has shown an almost unbelievable compulsion to defraud others, to the point that he could not stop even while awaiting this court’s judgment on him in the first case, which strongly suggests that he will continue on his criminal path despite having been blessed with so many advantages.”
“Worse, he seems to enjoy committing fraud and revels in cheating others out of their hard-earned money, as though he thought real work was only for patsies,” Brown added.
Yohai had once been married to Manafort’s daughter, Jessica. Yohai’s name surfaced during the bank and tax fraud trial for Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Manafort has been convicted several federal crimes and agreed to cooperate with investigators in the Russia probe.
All eyes on Texas governor as calls grow to halt execution
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In his five years as Texas’ governor, Republican Greg Abbott has overseen the execution of nearly 50 prisoners while only once sparing a condemned man’s life, after a victims’ family asked him to do so.
But Abbott — who has proudly referred to the death penalty as “Texas justice” — has never confronted such intense pressure to halt a lethal injection like he is facing in the case of Rodney Reed, who is set to die this month for a 1996 killing despite new evidence that even a growing number of Republican legislators say raises serious questions about his guilt.
On Saturday, supporters of Reed held their biggest protest yet outside the governor’s mansion, escalating a public campaign that now counts Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey among the celebrities who have urged Abbott to call off the Nov. 20 execution. So, too, has the European Union’s ambassador to the U.S.
“Only thing I would tell him is, honestly, just look at the evidence,” said Rodrick Reed, Rodney’s brother.
It’s unclear if the public pressure is making any impression on Abbott, who was a law and order state attorney general before he was elected governor. Abbott hasn’t spoken publicly about Reed’s case. Even Republican lawmakers who are close to the governor and have lobbied his office in recent days and weeks for a reprieve say they’re in the dark about his thinking.
“They said the governor has heard about it and is taking a very deliberative and thoughtful analysis,” Republican state Rep. Matt Krause said. “But they didn’t give me an indication one way or the other on which way he’d be.”
Reed, now 51, was convicted of raping and strangling 19-year-old Stacy Stites while she made her way to work at a supermarket in Bastrop, a rural community about 30 miles southeast of Austin.
Reed has long maintained that Stites was killed by her fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell. Reed says Fennell was angry because Stites, who was white, was having an affair with Reed, who is black. In recent weeks, Reed’s attorneys have presented affidavits that support his claims, including one by a former prison inmate who claims Fennell bragged about killing Stites and referred to Reed by a racial slur.
Reed’s lawyers say other recent affidavits also corroborate the relationship between Stites and Reed. Fennell’s attorney has said his client didn’t kill Stites, and prosecutors maintain that they believe Reed is guilty.
Utah Man faces sexual assault charge after incident on a plane
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Utah man accused of groping another passenger on a Salt Lake City-bound American Airlines flight that diverted to Tulsa for his arrest has been charged with abusive sexual contact.
The man, identified in court records as James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy, 32, was charged by federal prosecutors Friday.
An FBI agent said in an affidavit that Cholewinski touched the arm of a woman next to him Tuesday, and she pushed his hands away. The woman said Cholewinski then grabbed her crotch, she pushed his hand away and told him to stop, at which point he held up his hands and said he was sorry.
Flight attendants moved the woman and her daughter to different seats. The American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Salt Lake City made an unscheduled stop in Tulsa, where Cholewinski was arrested. Airport police charged him with public intoxication, then turned the case over to the FBI, which filed the sexual contact complaint.
Cholewinski lives in Murray, Utah, according to federal officials, who believe he also goes by the name Cholewinski-Boyd.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the man had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. Tulsa city jail records indicate that Cholewinski was released Wednesday. A jail officer said he was released on a promise to appear in court on the charges.
In April, an agent based in Los Angeles said the FBI received 63 reports of sexual assault on airline flights in fiscal 2018, up from 38 cases in fiscal 2014. The agent, David Gates, added “It’s safe to say that many incidents occur that are not reported.” He said most involve unwanted touching.