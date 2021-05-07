Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has become the latest Republican-dominated state to advance sweeping new limits on voting, despite no evidence of any problems with last year’s vote and a coalition of state and federal officials calling the 2020 presidential election the most secure in history.
The GOP-led restrictions cleared the Texas House on Friday, starting with a key vote at 3 a.m. It followed hours of debate that started the day before, and lawmakers are now likely to begin negotiating a final version of the legislation that will need approval before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who signaled an eagerness to sign it.
“One step closer to my desk & making it TX law,” he tweeted Friday.
From Florida to Georgia, Iowa and now Texas, Republican lawmakers have used unsubstantiated claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies to justify new voting restrictions. They argue the new limits, which largely target mail voting, are needed to boost public confidence and improve security. In some cases, the rules also create onerous requirements and penalties for local election officials.
In Texas, Democrats have virtually no path to stop the bill in the GOP-controlled Legislature, but they warned of legal fights ahead.
California reports first ever yearly population wane
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s population fell by more than 182,000 people in 2020, marking the first year-over-year loss ever recorded for the nation’s most populous state.
State officials announced Friday that California’s population dipped 0.46% to just under 39.5 million people from January 2020 to January 2021.
The news comes one week after the U.S. Census Bureau announced a paltry population growth for California, resulting in the state losing a congressional seat for the first time because it grew more slowly than other states over the past decade.
But the census numbers reflect the state’s population in April 2020. The new state numbers released Friday reflect the state’s population as of January 2021.
The state four most populated cities Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose and San Francisco — lost a combined 88,000 people. LA dropped the most at nearly 52,000 and has now lost about 75,000 people in the last three years to fall to an overall population of just over 3.9 million.
NASA’s new chief big on climate, hedges on moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new administrator is big on tackling climate and diversifying the agency’s workforce, but hedging on whether the U.S. can put astronauts on the moon by 2024.
In his first interview since becoming NASA’s top official this week, former Sen. Bill Nelson told The Associated Press on Friday that tracking climate change is a top issue. He also wants to diversify the space agency’s workforce so it reflects America.
As for landing astronauts on the moon, Nelson said the goal remains 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration. But he said he needs more time to review the matter, especially with a contract protest over the lunar lander for astronauts.
“We all know that space is hard,” he said, noting there are often delays developing new technologies. “But the goal is 2024.”
His underlying vision for NASA: “to explore the heavens with humans and machines.”
Breeze won’t rely on students as flight attendants
Breeze Airways, a start-up carrier that hopes to begin flying this spring, is giving up on a plan to hire only college students as flight attendants after the strategy failed to draw enough applicants.
The airline founded by JetBlue creator David Neeleman posted a new listing for flight attendants on Friday without the student requirement.
Breeze originally offered “current and future” online students at Utah Valley University up to $6,000 per year in educational assistance, a monthly salary, company housing, and one paid trip home each month.
Breeze spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones said the airline is keeping the program with the college in Orem, Utah, while broadening its search.
“The UVU course wasn’t delivering the numbers of flight attendants we need,” he said.
The Association of Flight Attendants had criticized Breeze’s original plan, saying that the college-student requirement would prevent people from turning the job into a career.
“It attempted to take us back more than 60 years,” union President Sara Nelson said Friday. She said she is still concerned about the pay and shifting costs to workers.
Utah-based Breeze plans to carry leisure travelers to smaller cities that have been overlooked or abandoned by larger airlines. The airline hasn’t said which cities it will serve, but Neeleman has hinted it will start in the Southeast, including Florida.
Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a Northern California bar where authorities say made-to-order fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were sold to undercover state agents for $20 each was arrested in what officials call the first such foiled operation they are aware of nationwide.
The plainclothes agents from California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said they were told at the Old Corner Saloon in Clements to write their names and birthdates on Post-it notes and then watched as employees cut the cards, filled in identifying information and bogus vaccination dates and laminated the finished products.
“On the back where they put the two dates when you were vaccinated, they used two different color pens to make it look like it was two different times,” supervising agent Luke Blehm said Friday. “So they went to some effort to make it look authentic.”
Vaccination cards are being used in some places as a pass for people to attend large gatherings. The European Union is considering allowing in tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated.
In California, officials have allowed venue operators to offer easier access to people with proof of vaccination. That includes preferential access to large events such as concerts and sporting events and allowing venues to create vaccinated-only sections where social distancing requirements are not as strict.
Acting on an anonymous tip to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, four undercover agents went to the bar several times in April and bought four fake laminated vaccination cards, officials said.
They also reported seeing at least eight others buy fake cards, but haven’t uncovered how many were sold.
They returned to the small-town bar this week and arrested its owner. Agents said they found another two completed cards and 30 additional blank cards along with a laminator and cutting device.
“This is such a new case. We looked for some other guidance from other cases around the country and we haven’t been able to find one like this,” Blehm said.
Fake cards have been advertised on social media and online sales platforms, he said, prompting the California attorney general’s office to send cease and desist warnings to those entities.