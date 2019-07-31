Utah’s medical pot distribution, growing plans face scrutiny
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials preparing to launch the state’s medical marijuana program next year face mounting pressure from county attorneys to scrap plans for a state-run dispensary system and lingering scrutiny from companies rejected for growers’ licenses.
The state announced Wednesday it has dismissed appeals from six companies that were denied licenses to grow medical marijuana for Utah’s program, shutting down allegations that the selection process was hasty and biased.
The companies still have one more avenue for appealing to the state, and at least one — North Star Holdings LLC — vowed to keep protesting a process it considers unfair.
“We’re going to take it to court. We’re not going to stop until we do what’s right for Utah cannabis patients,” said Welby Evangelista, the company’s president.
News of the dismissals came as county attorneys expressed concern that a planned state-run dispensary system would put public employees at risk of being prosecuted under federal drug laws. That has led state officials to acknowledge they need to consider new ways to distribute medical marijuana.
On Tuesday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and Davis County District Attorney Troy Rawlings said current plans to use local health departments throughout the state as pickup points for medical marijuana would make the employees de facto drug dealers.
Marijuana is banned at the federal level, though a congressional amendment blocks the Justice Department from interfering with states’ medical marijuana programs. Still, some Utah county prosecutors say distribution is risky.
“There’s no exemption for a state employee to distribute marijuana,” Rawlings said.
Advocates who pushed for last year’s voter-approved law legalizing medical marijuana said they are pleased the state may go back to the plan outlined in the ballot initiative for a network of private dispensaries.
That was scrapped when Utah lawmakers made sweeping changes to the ballot measure, and built in the distribution system that uses local health departments.
Debate puts Biden’s long legislative record in the hot seat
DETROIT (AP) — The ideological divisions gripping the Democratic Party intensified on Wednesday as presidential candidates waged an acrimonious battle over health care, immigration and race.
Biden, who found himself the target of criticism from nearly half the candidates on the debate stage, was forced to defend his decades-old political record on multiple fronts as other White House hopefuls sought to tear him down. One of his chief rivals, California Sen. Kamala Harris, charged that Biden’s past work with segregationists in the Senate could have prevented Barack Obama from becoming the nation’s first black president, and stopped her and fellow presidential candidate Cory Booker, both of whom are black, from becoming senators.
“Had those segregationists had their way, I would not be a member of the United States Senate, Cory Booker would not be a member of the United States Senate, and Barack Obama would not have been in a position to nominate” Biden to become vice president.
When pressed, Biden repeatedly leaned on his relationship with Obama.
“We’re talking about things that occurred a long, long time ago,” Biden said. He added: “Everybody’s talking about how terrible I am on these issues. Barack Obama knew who I was.”
Biden and Harris also had a spirited exchange over health care, with Harris saying Biden’s plan was too timid and the former vice president saying that the senator’s plan was vague and far too expensive. But it was the discussion of race that marked an escalating rift in the Democratic primary just two weeks after President Donald Trump issued racist calls for four female congresswomen of color to leave the country, even though all of them are American citizens. Over the weekend, Trump again took aim at a prominent congressman of color, charging that “no human being would want to live” in his “rat-infested” Baltimore district, which has a large black community.
This is an internal fight many Democrats do not want, fearing that it could alienate some white voters they would like to reclaim from Trump in 2020. For Biden’s struggling competitors, however, they see no better way to undermine his candidacy than raising questions about his commitment to black voters.