Migrant child detention camp emptying out
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida detention camp that has housed thousands of undocumented migrant children is emptying out, federal officials said Saturday.
Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said in an email that all children who had been at the facility are now either with family members or at smaller state-licensed centers. The camp has housed about 14,300 undocumented children in total since March 2018, the largest such facility in the country.
“HHS closely monitors referral numbers adjusting bed capacity to respond to changing levels of need,” Stauffer said.
Last month, HHS expedited the process for sending child migrants to live with relatives already in the U.S. by eliminating a fingerprinting requirement for adult siblings and grandparents. It also stopped universally requiring child abuse and neglect checks unless there are special concerns.
The Homestead facility, which will remain capable of housing migrant children, has been a frequent subject of protests and visits by members of Congress opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
Stauffer said in the email that the number of beds at the Homestead center would be reduced from 2,700 beds to 1,200 beds in case they are needed. She added that no children have been placed there since July 3, but that may change in a few months.
“We anticipate an uptick in the number of referrals made to HHS this fall, based on historical trends,” Stauffer said.
Critics have condemned Homestead and other emergency influx facilities where children age 17 and under are commonly sent after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border and are detained by Border Patrol agents. But the government says it needed those locations to move children away from Border Patrol custody, where overcrowding and filthy conditions also have sparked outrage from lawmakers.
Some members of Congress and immigration advocates have called for the Homestead center to be completely shut down, but it will remain available for future needs, officials said.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a statement that HHS should be more forthcoming about why so many children were moved so quickly and exactly where they went.
“I will seek a full accounting of where these hundreds of children who were reportedly relocated from the Homestead detention center ended up,” the Florida Democrat said. “HHS must be more transparent, and I will continue to demand answers about the fates of these children.”
Calif. beach reopens after sea cliff collapse
ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Officials on Saturday reopened much of a popular Southern California surf beach where a sea cliff collapsed a day earlier, killing three people while unleashing tons of sandstone.
Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said a lifeguard was posted near the collapse zone on Grandview Beach, which is still marked by yellow caution tape. Someone left a bouquet of flowers on a nearby rock.
A 30-foot-long slab of the cliff plunged onto the sand Friday afternoon north of San Diego.
Geologists were on scene Saturday assessing the area around the collapse zone. Homes on top of the cliff were in no immediate danger, Giles said.
A lifeguard reported feeling and hearing the thud as the dense dirt landed on the beach.
“It just happened to take place outside his peripheral (vision),” Giles said, noting that the lifeguard had his eyes trained on the water.
Lifeguards and beachgoers scrambled to the towering pile of debris — estimated to weigh tens of thousands of pounds — to help search for victims.
“I saw first responders, and I saw lifeguards frantically digging people out of the debris,” Jim Pepperdine, who lives nearby, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Pepperdine said he saw people trying to resuscitate a woman before her body was covered.
The woman died at the scene, and two more people later died at hospitals. Another person was taken to a hospital, and a person who had minor injuries was treated at the scene, officials said.
Authorities said they were all adults but their names and ages were not immediately released.
Search dogs were brought in to hunt for other possible victims, and a skip loader was used to move the dense, heavy debris. No other victims were found.
Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean that pressure bluffs along the coast. Some are fortified with concrete walls to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.
Long stretches of beach in Encinitas are narrow strips of sand between stiff waves and towering rock walls. People lounging on beach chairs or blankets are sometimes surprised as waves roll past them and within a few feet of the walls.
Grandview Beach can be reached by wooden stairs from a parking lot above. It is fairly narrow, with tides high this week. Surfers often lay their boards upright against the bluff.
Cliffside collapses are not unusual as the ocean chews away at the base of the sandstone, authorities said. Some beach areas have been marked with signs warning of slide dangers.
Several people have been killed or injured over the years in bluff collapses.
Bluffs give way four to eight times a year in Southern California, but “nothing of this magnitude,” said Brian Ketterer, southern field division chief of California State Parks.
Video shows YouTube ‘King of Random ’ crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Utah sheriff’s official says the creator of the YouTube channel “King of Random” shot video that showed his fatal paragliding crash and that it indicates the craft crashed quickly after its chute collapsed.
Washington County sheriff’s officials are investigating the death Monday of 38-year-old Jonathan Grant Thompson, whose videos of experiments and hands-on tips have been watched over a billion times.
Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told The Associated Press on Saturday that it appears a change of wind caused the paraglider’s chute to collapse and that Thompson tried to deploy a reserve chute but didn’t have time before plunging about 100 feet to the ground.
Crouse said Thompson never regained consciousness after crashing and that the video belongs to Thompson’s family and won’t be released by authorities.