Utah hospitals raise security after threats; man arrested
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say several Utah hospitals were placed on lockdown or otherwise heightened their security following alleged threats of a shooting and that a man was arrested in the case.
Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said Wednesday three hospitals in the Salt Lake City area and Sanpete County were placed on alert because it was unclear which one was being threatened.
Officials say a 21-year-old Midvale man was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats and threats of violence.
A police affidavit identified the man as 21-year-old Terek Fleming.
According to the affidavit, Fleming threatened to “possibly shoot up a children’s hospital and then take my own life.”
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Fleming who could comment on the allegations.
Electrical fire forces closure of middle school in Sandy
SANDY (AP) — A small electrical fire has forced closure of a middle school in a Salt Lake City suburb.
Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney says classes at Union Middle School in Sandy were canceled Thursday but are expected to resume Friday.
No injuries were reported and Haney says the fire caused only light damage to the school.
Haney says classes were canceled Thursday only because crews were still clearing smoke from part of the school.
California condor chick is 5th found in Southwest in 2019
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Wildlife biologists say a record number of wild California condor chicks have been documented this year in the U.S. Southwest with the discovery earlier this month of No. 5, a nestling found in Grand Canyon National Park.
Biologist Miranda Terwilliger, Grand Canyon’s condor project manager, says volunteer Bob George found the chick in a nest Oct. 10. She estimated Wednesday the chick hatched five months before it was discovered.
There are four population areas for the birds in the wild: Arizona and Utah, Southern California, central California and Baja California, Mexico.
There were only 22 California condors left in the world in the 1980s, but after a recovery effort to save the species there are now 312 of the birds in the wild.
Navajo company shuts coal mine in dispute over sovereignty
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of the largest coal mines in the U.S. was indefinitely shuttered Thursday in a dispute over whether its new owner should be immune as a tribal entity from future lawsuits for environmental violations or reclamation costs.
The Navajo Transitional Energy Company blamed the state of Montana for the impasse over the Spring Creek Mine near Decker. Its executives said they were standing up for the company’s sovereign rights as an entity wholly-owned by the Navajo Nation.
State regulators contended it was the company’s decision to shutter the mine. They said the state had been open to a short-term waiver of immunity so mining could go on while negotiations continued.
But officials also made clear the company would not be approved to run the 275-worker mine over the long-term without a waiver of immunity.
“NTEC (Navajo Transitional Energy Company) will not operate Spring Creek until such a fully-effective, complete and approved waiver has been agreed upon,” wrote Matthew Dorrington, coal program supervisor at Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality.
The main area of disagreement between the state and company is a Montana law that allows citizens to file lawsuits over alleged violations of reclamation rules, according to the letter.
NTEC chairman Tim McLaughlin said in a statement that the company has “done everything in our power” to assure Montana officials that it would operate under state laws.
“But we simply cannot consent to a full waiver of the rights preserved in our treaties,” McLaughlin added.
The company is owned by the Navajo Nation but operates independently. It recently bought Spring Creek and two Wyoming mines at auction following the bankruptcy of former owner Cloud Peak Energy and took control of the mines this week.
Spring Creek is one of the largest coal mines in the U.S. It produced almost 14 million tons of the fuel in 2018 for domestic power plants and shipment to customers in Asia, according to federal data.
Wind-whipped fires rage across California as lights go dark
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Fast-growing fires throughout California forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes Thursday as dry winds and high heat fed both the flames and fears in a state still jittery from devastating wildfires in the last two years.
Officials said they did not yet know how many homes had burned and that no immediate injuries were reported. It’s not clear how any of the blazes began.
In Northern California wine country, authorities ordered 2,000 people to evacuate as a wildfire exploded to more than 15 square miles, whipped up by the strong winds that prompted utilities statewide to impose blackouts to prevent such fires from igniting.
The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, reported a problem with a transmission tower near where the fire ignited, but it is not clear whether the malfunction sparked the blaze.
Officials ordered an evacuation of the entire community of Geyserville, home to about 900 people and a popular stop for wine country tourists, along with nearby residents. The blaze threatened some of the area’s famed wineries and the River Rock Casino as the blaze raged on the outskirts of town.
In Southern California, two fires rolled along the parched foothills north of Los Angeles, forcing at least 40,000 people to flee neighborhoods where thousands of homes have sprung up in recent decades.
Several homes burned as the blazes fanned by powerful winds swept through dry brush to the edge of communities in the Santa Clarita area. Winds gusting to about 40 mph pushed the flames, and enormous plumes of smoke were visible for miles.
People used hoses to try to protect their properties.
Until now, the focus of California’s wildfire season had been on power outages that utilities said were necessary to stop high winds over the coming days from toppling power lines and starting fires. But the season kicked into higher gear Thursday with the arrival of raging fires and the need to quickly escape them.
Pence takes swipe at NBA, Nike in critical speech on China
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence took a swipe at Nike and the NBA on Thursday in a speech criticizing communist China’s record on trade and human rights, saying American corporations have been too willing to ignore censorship and repression in pursuit of profits.
Pence singled out the shoe company for removing Houston Rockets merchandise from stores in China after the team’s general manager angered the Chinese government with a tweet supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.
The NBA was acting like a “wholly owned subsidiary” of China’s “authoritarian regime” for failing to stand up to the government’s criticism of Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, he said.
“Nike promotes itself as a so-called ‘social-justice champion,’ but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door,” the vice president said in a speech laying out the Trump administration’s approach to China.
The speech was delivered as President Donald Trump seeks to close a new trade deal with China, with Pence cast in a hard-line role. He criticized past administrations for tolerating unfair economic and trade practices and repressing Chinese citizens.
“The political establishment was not only silent in the faces of China’s economic aggression and human rights abuses, but enabled them,” Pence said.
Trump has done business in several countries with poor human rights records. He received as much as $1 million last year for soaring twin towers bearing his name in Turkey, where the president has imprisoned more than 150 journalists since a failed coup three years ago. And before he ended the venture three years ago, Trump earned millions for licensing his name for a building in Azerbaijan, whose government has imprisoned dozens of critics, journalists and activists, according to Human Rights Watch.
Trump has planted the seeds for possible future business in China, too. Since he took over as president, Trump and his daughter Ivanka have won dozens of trademarks from the Chinese government for exclusive use of various names for restaurants, bars, hotels, clothing and shoes, and other products and services in the country.
Trump’s administration has also escalated pressure on Chinese trade, foreign and economic policies, including a tit-for-tat exchange of trade tariffs on billions of products.
On Oct. 11, the United States and China reached a tentative cease-fire in their trade dispute. The Trump administration agreed to suspend plans to raise tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports from 25% to 30% on Oct. 15, and China agreed to buy more U.S. farm products.
Negotiators are still working out details of the modest “phase one” deal in time for Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to sign it at an Asia-Pacific summit next month in Santiago, Chile. But the big issues dividing the world’s two biggest economies — most involving China’s aggressive push to challenge U.S. technological dominance — remain unresolved.
Pence said the FBI has 1,000 active investigations into intellectual property theft, the majority involving China. In March, Tesla sued a former engineer accused of stealing 300,000 files related to an autopilot system before bolting for a job at a Chinese self-driving car company, he said.
Last December, the Justice Department announced it had broken up a hacking operation in which Chinese officials stole the names and data of 100,000 U.S. Navy personnel as well as ship maintenance information “with grave implications for our national security,” Pence said.
At a separate cybersecurity event in Washington, the Justice Department’s top national security official, John Demers, said any progress in trade talks would have no bearing on future prosecutions involving Chinese espionage or intellectual property theft. Only a change in behavior by the Chinese would affect those decisions, he said.
The Justice Department has focused attention on the problem, creating a “China initiative” to devote resources to it. As part of that effort, the FBI has been reaching out to universities across the country to warn them that their research is vulnerable to being stolen by China.
“We’re going to stop doing cases about Chinese intellectual property theft when the Chinese stop doing intellectual property theft,” Demers said.
Pence also chided China for its repression of religious minorities and its aggressive territorial disputes with smaller neighbors. He said the U.S. stands with the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
Many of the protesters fly American flags. Trump has said he would “like to see a very humane solution” to the demonstrations.
“I hope that’s going to happen,” he said Oct. 7 at the White House. “And, you know, Hong Kong is very important as a world hub — not just for China, but for the world.”
Trump said he is hopeful that a deal can be worked out. “I think President Xi has the ability to do it,” he added.
China took control of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997 under an agreement in which Beijing promised to let the city maintain its own legal and financial system and preserve civil liberties unseen on the mainland. The protesters fear Beijing is reneging on those promises.