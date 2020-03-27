Trump seeks to force GM to make ventilators
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.
Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.”
Trump said “GM was wasting time” and that his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.
Previously Trump has been reluctant to use the act to force businesses to contribute to the coronavirus fight, and wasn’t clear what triggered his order against GM.
The Detroit automaker is among the farthest along among U.S. companies trying to repurpose factories to build ventilators. It’s working with Ventec Life Systems, a small Seattle-area ventilator maker to increase the company’s production and will use a GM auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to make the machines. The company said Friday it could build 10,000 ventilators per month starting in April with potential to make even more.
New restrictions put on travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, but some say at least one state’s measures are unconstitutional.
Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area —including New Jersey and Connecticut — and other virus hot spots to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival.
Connecticut officials have also pleaded with New Yorkers and others from out of state to avoid visiting unless absolutely necessary.
But, in the most dramatic steps taken to date, Rhode Island State Police on Friday began pulling over drivers with New York plates so that National Guard officials can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.
Gov. Gina Raimondo ratcheted up the measures Friday afternoon, announcing she’ll also order the state National Guard to go door-to-door in coastal communities starting this weekend to find out whether any of the home’s residents have recently arrived from New York and inform them of the quarantine order.
NYC subway driver dies after subway train fire
NEW YORK (AP) — A fire in a shopping cart on a New York City subway train led to the death of the conductor and injuries to several other people early Friday, and authorities are investigating it as a crime, officials said.
Fires were reported at three other stations along the same subway line, and authorities are investigating whether one person set all of them in an act of vandalism.
“We are investigating it as a criminal matter,” Deputy Chief Brian McGee said, adding that no arrests have been made.
The fire led to the death of the train’s driver, possibly of smoke inhalation, who was helping passengers to safety, officials said. The death came the day after two of his fellow New York City Transit employees fell victim to the coronavirus.
Autopsy results for the driver are pending.
“As all of you know, this has already been a devastating week for New York City Transit,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the agency that runs the city’s buses and subways. “And this is another horrific moment for our family.”
Nursing homes struggle with virus symptoms
SEATTLE (AP) — An investigation at a Seattle-area nursing home concluded that symptoms aren’t enough to identify who is infected once the coronavirus enters a long-term care facility.
Residents without symptoms could have the virus, so it won’t work to simply separate those with symptoms from others. Investigators found that screening based on symptoms alone may be failing to identify half the residents who are infected with COVID-19.
A report released Friday focused on a nursing home in King County, Washington, which health officials thought might become vulnerable after an outbreak at a nearby facility, the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland.
It concluded that as soon as there’s a confirmed case, all health care workers should don masks and other protective garments, and residents should be isolated as much as possible.
“The rapid and widespread transmission of COVID-19 that happened at Life Care Center was not a unique event. All facilities should be aware,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County and a co-author of the report. “That’s why preventive measures, such as limiting visitors and excluding symptomatic staff, are so important.”
The report did not identify the nursing home. But it found that of 23 residents who tested positive, only 10 had symptoms on the day they were tested.
Man accused in killings judged not competent
MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that an 83-year-old man charged with killing a camping couple in a Wisconsin park in 1976 is not mentally competent to stand trial.
During a hearing Thursday in Marinette County court, Judge James Morrison ruled that Raymand Vannieuwenhoven did not understand the proceedings and could not assist in his own defense against two counts of first-degree murder. He ordered the defendant to undergo inpatient treatment and scheduled a status review of the case for June.
Vannieuwenhoven was arrested and charged last year in the long-unsolved fatal shootings of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.
For decades, the widower and father of five children lived quietly among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town surrounded by forests and small lakes.
At his first court appearance in March 2019, Vannieuwenhoven was asked by a judge if he understood the charges and he answered, “Not guilty, not guilty, not guilty.”