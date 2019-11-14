Student opens fire in California high school, killing 2

Students are comforted as they wait to be reunited with their parents following a shooting at Saugus High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, California. A student pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire around 7:30 a.m., killing two students and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head on his 16th birthday, authorities said.