Jail sentence for wife of man accused in fatal Utah shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The wife of a man accused of fatally shooting a University of Utah student has been sentenced to a year in jail for her role in the killing.
The Deseret News reports 23-year-old Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain was sentenced Friday.
Austin Boutain was given a life sentence in the Utah State Prison after admitting to aggravated murder last September in the 2017 death of ChenWei Guo.
The 23-year-old Guo was shot near the foothills bordering the University of Utah campus.
Austin Boutain has been extradited to Colorado as both he and his wife are charged in that state in the killing of another man three days before Guo’s murder.
Authorities say the Boutains allegedly stole the Colorado victim’s truck and drove to Utah.
5 children killed in day care center fire in Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — An early morning fire in Pennsylvania at a residential building housing a day care center killed five children and sent the owner to the hospital, authorities said.
The fire was reported in Erie, a northwest lake town, at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said.
The victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years, Santone said. The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a day care at the fire address.
Valerie Lockett-Slupski, standing across the street from the fire-damaged house, said she was the grandmother of four of the children, and that they were staying at the day care because their parents were working overnight, the Erie Times-News reported . She said the family had two boys and two girls and had used the day care for almost a year.
“So we are all at a loss, trying to figure out how this happened,” Lockett-Slupski told the newspaper.
The owner of the day care was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment, Santone said. He said a neighbor was also injured.
Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the newspaper that the fire appeared to have started in the living room area on the first floor. The department’s two fire inspectors and three Erie police detectives trained in fire investigations are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
‘Let our voices be heard’: March against immigration raids
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — The children of Sacred Heart Catholic Church streamed out into Mississippi’s heat on a blistering Sunday afternoon, carrying what they said was a message of opposition against immigration raids their parents could not.
“I will not sit in silence while my parents are taken away,” read a sign carried by two Hispanic boys. They were among a group of several dozen marchers who set out on foot from the church to the town square in Canton to protest the 680 migrant arrests at seven poultry plants in Mississippi last Wednesday.
“Imagine coming home and not finding your parents,” said Dulce Basurto-Arce, an 18-year-old community college student, describing how parents of friends were arrested. “We are marching so no other kid has to go through what we went through. Let our voices be heard!”
Basurto-Arce spoke from the steps of the same courthouse in Canton where Martin Luther King Jr. once rallied protesters against segregation in a 1966 “March Against Fear” across Mississippi.
Churches were the backbone of the civil rights movement. Today, as President Donald Trump and Republican allies continue to defend the raids, churches have emerged as the top sources of spiritual and material support to the mostly Mexican and Guatemalan workers targeted by the raids.
Fiat and Chrysler deal gives Detroit residents 1st opportunity at jobs
DETROIT (AP) — Marie Davis wants better medical insurance coverage. Jimmie Pleasant has been out of work for six months.
Both are among the thousands of people who are looking for jobs with Fiat Chrysler under a city program that gives Detroit’s residents first crack at the application process. It’s part of a $108 million land development deal between an automaker that’s building a massive new plant and a city where the unemployment rate is more than twice the national average.
Detroit officials hope the deal with Fiat Chrysler will mean residents have a better shot at good-paying jobs with the automaker, although Fiat Chrysler is obligated only to consider Detroit residents for the work before opening up the jobs to others. Fiat Chrysler is getting land and tax breaks to build in Detroit.
“I sat with FCA (Fiat Chrysler) and I said this: ‘I’m going to give you want you want,’” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “We clear the land and give it to them. I want a window where Detroiters apply for the jobs first. No one in this country has ever got the preference.”
Many cities have workforce development programs to prepare people for jobs and make them aware of available employment, but Detroit’s requirements that residents receive priority in job interviews and the application registration process are unique, said Tamara Atkinson, chief executive for the regional nonprofit Workforce Solutions Capital Area Workforce Board in Austin, Texas.
“I have not come across another city that is as intentional in how Detroit is using city incentives to prioritize a local hire campaign,” Atkinson said.
Detroit has made gains since its 2014 exit from the largest municipal bankruptcy in history, and its population seems to have stabilized at around 680,000 — less than half of the 1.8 million who lived there in the 1950s.
Duggan wants those who stuck it out during Detroit’s lean years to stay. More than 24,000 residents have created accounts on the city’s Detroit at Work website and registered for job readiness events tied to the Fiat Chrysler openings. The automaker expects to hire about 4,900 mostly production jobs at the new plant and a nearby facility, with pay starting at just over $17 per hour. Laid-off and temporary Fiat Chrysler workers will get to apply first, then Detroit residents have a 30-day window before the automaker starts taking applications from others.
J.D. Salinger’s books will be available digitally on Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — You’ll finally be able to catch the late J.D. Salinger’s books in digital format.
Longtime Salinger publisher Little, Brown and Company said all four of his works, including “The Catcher in the Rye,” will be made available as e-books Tuesday, marking the first time that the entirety of his published work will be available in digital format.
His son, Matt Salinger, said the digital holdout ended because many readers use e-books exclusively and some people with disabilities can only use them.
“There were few things my father loved more than the full tactile experience of reading a printed book, but he may have loved his readers more — and not just the ‘ideal private reader’ he wrote about, but all his readers,” said Salinger, who helps oversee his father’s literary estate.
In addition to “The Catcher in the Rye,” the e-books include “Nine Stories,” ‘’Franny and Zooey,” and “Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction.”
The electronic publication continues a yearlong centennial celebration of author’s birth and his contributions to literature.
Salinger, who died in 2010, lived a reclusive life in Cornish, New Hampshire, and rarely spoke to the media. He not only stopped releasing new work, but rejected any reissues or e-book editions.