Just driving by

Sandy Hoff drove his jeep boat past the schooner Denis Sullivan out of Milwaukee so his passenger, Kerry Leider, could get a photo in Duluth, Minn., Sunday morning, Aug. 11, 2019. The sailing vessel, completed in 2000, is not a replica of a specific ship, but inspired by Great Lakes cargo schooners of the 19th century. Six sailing ships and the decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sundew took part in the Grand Parade of Sail to kick off the Festival of Sail on Sunday. The festival continues through Tuesday.