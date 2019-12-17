House passes $1.4 trillion federal spending bill
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House voted Tuesday to pass a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package, handing President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence while giving Democrats spending increases across a swath of domestic programs.
The hard-fought legislation also funds a record Pentagon budget and is serving as a must-pass legislative locomotive to tow an unusually large haul of unrelated provisions into law, including an expensive repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health plans, help for retired coal miners, and an increase from 18 to 21 in nationwide legal age to buy tobacco products.
The two-bill package, some 2,371 pages long after additional tax provisions were folded in on Tuesday morning, was unveiled Monday afternoon and adopted less than 24 hours later as lawmakers prepared to wrap up reams of unfinished work against a backdrop of Wednesday's vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.
The House first passed a measure funding domestic programs on a 297-120 vote. But one-third of the Democrats defected on a 280-138 vote on the second bill, which funds the military and the Department of Homeland Security, mostly because it funds Trump's border wall project.
The spending legislation would forestall a government shutdown this weekend and give Trump steady funding for his U.S.-Mexico border fence, a move that frustrated Hispanic Democrats and party liberals. The year-end package is anchored by a $1.4 trillion spending measure that caps a difficult, months-long battle over spending priorities.
Ripples from Boeing's 737 Max troubles begin to spread
Acknowledging that it will take longer to get the 737 Max back in the air, Boeing plans to suspend production of its marquee jet next month in a decision that could ripple across the entire U.S. economy.
The company announced Monday that it would stop building the Max starting sometime in January, with no specific date for when the Renton, Washington, plant will be restarted.
The ramifications are likely to extend beyond the factory floor and across both the aviation and manufacturing sectors. The decision could affect the country's trade balance.
“This is the country’s biggest single manufactured export product,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aircraft industry analyst at the Teal Group.
Southwest Airlines, which was counting on the Max to update its fleet, pushed back any hope of restoring the plane to service by five weeks, to April. American Airlines did the same last week.
Southwest said Tuesday that it is trying to minimize travel disruptions and apologized to customers for any inconvenience.
Shares of major manufacturers that supply Boeing with critical elements of the 737 Max fell Tuesday, demonstrating the wide reach of Boeing's announcement. Spirit AeroSystems was downnearly 2% while General Electric, which makes the Max engines in a joint venture, was off slightly. Shares in French supplier Safran were down 3.4% in Paris.Meanwhile, shares of Boeing's main rival Airbus were up about 1.8%.
The Max is Boeing’s most important jet, but it has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.
4 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
ALEXANDRIA, La. — A swarm of tornadoes and storms that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed four people, injured at least a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked up pieces of their homes Tuesday.
The death toll rose to four after heavy rain overnight caused flooding in Greenup County, Kentucky. Water rescue crews were called in about 8 a.m. Tuesday to aid two people, and at least one of them died, Kentucky State Police Trooper Bobby King said. He said crews were still trying to rescue the second person.
It wasn't clear exactly how many twisters skipped across the region but the National Weather Service tweeted more than 240 tornado warnings for the region over roughly 21 hours starting early Monday.
The National Weather Service has identified at least 14 tornadoes in Mississippi, Col. Bryan Olier, chief of staff at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told a news conference. At least 25 counties were affected, 150 homes were reported damaged or destroyed and a about dozen were injured, he said, and the numbers are likely to grow.
“We had a storm front that went ... from the southwest corner of the state to almost central — some 60 to 80 miles,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.
The Storm Prediction Center logged at least three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.
“The cat flew,” said Tonia Tyler of Pineville, Louisiana. “It picked the cat up, and the cat flew — my cat — it flew across the yard. And I knew right there, I said ‘Oh God, we're not going to make it.'"
In north Alabama, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the bodies of Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and Keisha LeAnn Cross Godsey, 34, were found more than 200 yards from their home, the Decatur Daily reported. The couple's elementary-school-age son was hospitalized.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey expressed sympathy for the victims.
Trump conservative critics launch PAC to fight reelection
NEW YORK — A small group of President Donald Trump's fiercest conservative critics, including the husband of the president's own chief adviser, is launching a super PAC designed to fight Trump's reelection and punish congressional Republicans deemed his “enablers."
The new organization, known as the Lincoln Project, represents a formal step forward for the so-called Never Trump movement, which has been limited largely to social media commentary and cable news attacks through the first three years of Trump's presidency. Organizers report fundraising commitments exceeding $1 million to begin, although they hope to raise and spend much more to fund a months-long advertising campaign in a handful of 2020 battleground states to persuade disaffected Republican voters to break from Trump's GOP.
The mission, as outlined in a website that launched Tuesday coinciding with a New York Times opinion piece, is simple: “Defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”
The group is led by a seven-person advisory council that features some of the GOP's most vocal Trump critics. Most, but not all, have already left the Republican Party to protest Trump's rise.
The principals include former John McCain adviser Steve Schmidt, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich adviser John Weaver, former New Hampshire GOP chair Jennifer Horn, veteran Republican operative Rick Wilson and George Conway, a conservative attorney and husband of Trump's chief counselor Kellyanne Conway.
Why some cities and states balk at face recognition tech
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police departments around the U.S. are asking citizens to trust them to use facial recognition software as another handy tool in their crime-fighting toolbox. But some lawmakers — and even some technology giants — are hitting the brakes.
Are fears of an all-seeing, artificially intelligent security apparatus overblown? Not if you look at China, where advancements in computer vision applied to vast networks of street cameras have enabled authorities to track members of ethnic minority groups for signs of subversive behavior.
American police officials and their video surveillance industry partners contend that won’t happen here. They are pushing back against a movement by cities, states and federal legislators to ban or curtail the technology’s use. And the efforts aren’t confined to typical bastions of liberal activism that enacted bans this year: San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and the Boston suburbs of Somerville and Brookline.
Take the western Massachusetts city of Springfield, a former manufacturing hub where a majority of the 155,000 residents are Latino or black, and where police brutality and misconduct lawsuits have cost the city millions of dollars. Springfield police say they have no plans to deploy facial recognition systems, but some city councilors are moving to block any future government use of the technology anyway.