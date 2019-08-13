Utah girl killed when rocks fall on vehicle in Glacier National park
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Falling rocks hit the top of a vehicle traveling on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, killing a 14-year-old Utah girl and injuring her parents and two other children.
Park officials say the rock slide happened at about 7 p.m. Monday near the East Tunnel on the scenic highway.
Rocks ranging from fist-sized to 12 inches in diameter fell from an unknown height, shattering the vehicle’s rear window.
The girl’s name and hometown were being withheld until family members could be notified.
Park officials say her parents suffered significant bruises while the other children had minor injuries.
Falling boulder injures woman hiking Utah mountain trail
OAKLEY (AP) — A woman hiking on a Utah mountain trail has been rescued after she was injured by a falling boulder.
The boulder hit the 70-year-old woman Monday while she, her husband and friends were climbing near the top of Hayden Peak on the Highline Trail, Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said.
Wade Meier said he was able to catch his friend as she started to fall.
“Next thing I knew she was coming down in front of me,” Meier told KSL-TV . “Not really sure what happened right then. I think somebody else other than me was there and stopped her. But I reached down and kind of caught her under the arm, which was good because she would have gone a long way had I not caught her.”
The group found an area with cellphone service and called for help.
A rescue helicopter hoisted the woman from the trail and an ambulance took her to a hospital.
The woman possibly broke a femur and had injuries to her arm and head, Wright said.
“I believe that she was blessed that she didn’t get hurt any worse than she was,” said Paul Richins, the woman’s husband. “She got through it — that’s why I believe in prayer even more.”
The trail is about 60 miles east of Oakley.
Man invites police
to help mow lawns
in all fiftyf states
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for free says he’s traveling cross-country again to bring together police officers and the community.
Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Monday to announce his “Mowing with Cops” tour will start Wednesday in Apopka, Florida.
Smith says on his website that he wants to mow at least one lawn in each state for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans. He inviting police officers to mow with him. He had a special police-themed mower made. His website shows it’s painted black and white and has emergency lights.
Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. Individual and corporate donations have helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.
Guards suspended, warden reassigned after Epstein death
NEW YORK (AP) — The warden at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life over the weekend was removed Tuesday and two guards who were supposed to be watching the financier were placed on leave while federal authorities investigate the death.
The move by the Justice Department came amid mounting evidence that the chronically understaffed Metropolitan Correctional Center may have bungled its responsibility to keep the 66-year-old Epstein from harming himself while he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
Epstein was taken off a suicide watch last month for reasons that have not been explained, and was supposed to have been checked on by a guard every 30 minutes. But investigators learned those checks weren’t done for several hours before he was found Saturday morning, according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Attorney General William Barr ordered warden Lamine N’Diaye temporarily assigned to the Bureau of Prisons’ regional office while the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general investigate. The two guards were not identified.
While the exact manner of Epstein’s death has not been officially announced, a second person familiar with operations at the jail said the financier was discovered in his cell with a bedsheet around his neck. That person likewise spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason.
Under the jail’s protocol, Epstein would not have been given a bedsheet had he been on suicide watch. He was placed on suicide watch last month after he was found on the floor of his cell with bruises on his neck, but he was later returned to the jail’s special housing unit for inmates needing close supervision.
On Monday, Barr said that he was “frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” adding: “We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability.”
Concerts canceled, investigation opened into Placido Domingo
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two music companies canceled appearances by Placido Domingo and the Los Angeles Opera said Tuesday it would launch an investigation in response to an Associated Press story in which numerous women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior spanning decades.
Domingo has been general director of the LA Opera since 2003 and previously served as the company’s artistic director, jobs that gave him the power to cast roles and — his accusers say — make, or break, careers.
Some of the women told the AP that Domingo used his power at the LA company and elsewhere to try to pressure them into sexual relationships, with several saying that he dangled jobs and then sometimes punished them professionally if they refused his advances.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera announced they would cancel upcoming performances featuring the star, regarded as one of the greatest opera singers of all time.
New York’s Metropolitan Opera said it would await the results of LA Opera’s investigation “before making any final decisions about Mr. Domingo’s future at the Met,” where he is scheduled to appear next month.
The 78-year-old Domingo is one of the industry’s most powerful figures and more than three dozen people in the opera world told the AP that his behavior has long been an open secret.
The accusers who spoke to the AP — all but one of whom requested anonymity — said they had feared speaking out previously would kill their careers due to his immense standing.
Domingo issued a statement to the AP calling the allegations “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate,” adding “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”