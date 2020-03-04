Japan opens part of last town off-limits since nuclear leaks
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government on Wednesday opened part of the last town that had been off-limits due to radiation since the Fukushima nuclear disaster nine years ago, in a symbolic move showing the region’s recovery ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
All 7,000 people in the town of Futaba were forced to evacuate when three reactors at a nearby nuclear plant melted down after being damaged by a magnitude 9. 0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
The partial lifting of the entry ban comes weeks before the Olympic torch procession starts in another town in Fukushima. The torch could also pass through Futaba, about 2.4 miles from the wrecked nuclear plant.
Unrestricted access, however, is only being allowed in an area less than 1 square mile near the main Futaba train station, which will reopen later this month to connect the town with the rest of the region for the first time since the accident. Access to the vast majority of Futaba is only allowed for those who receive permission for a day visit.
Because key infrastructure is still being rebuilt, residents won’t be able to return to live there until 2022.
Russia-Turkey talks a last chance to avert Idlib calamity
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A summit between the Turkish and Russian leaders on Thursday may be the last chance to work out a deal that avoids further calamity in Syria’s northwest.
Faced with mounting losses for his troops in Syria’s Idlib province and a potential wave of refugees fleeing the fighting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eager for a cease-fire, and Vladimir Putin is ready to bargain.
With a looming new migration crisis at Europe’s borders, all eyes will be on Moscow, where the two main power brokers in Syria will see if they can hammer out yet another deal carving up northern Syria, tailored to their own agendas.
Whatever deal they can work out, it will likely bring only a temporary halt in the punishing Moscow-backed onslaught by the military of Syrian President Bashar Assad, which threatens continued suffering for the 3 million people trapped in Idlib.
“The main problem in Idlib is the desire of Assad ... to establish full control of the area and block the border with Turkey, while also having pushed 3 million of the Sunni population, unfriendly to Assad, out onto Turkish soil,” said Vladimir Frolov, an independent Russian foreign affairs analyst.
Spanish minister defends bold slogan for bill on sex crimes
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s minister of equality defended herself Wednesday from attacks by right-wing opposition parties who have criticized her use of a bold slogan to support the government’s draft bill on sex crimes.
The ministry included the slogan “Drunk and alone, I want to make it home” on a message it posted Tuesday to promote the new proposed law.
The slogan is used at protests for gender equality in Spain, which has been rocked by cases of gang rape recently.
Equality Minister Irene Montero said Wednesday that the rhyme “focuses the debate on what is essential, which is that nothing, not how a woman dresses or how late she arrives home, justifies a sexual aggression.”
The tweet including the slogan has been criticized by Spain’s three right-wing parties.