Woman fatally shot in West Valley City; Suspect in custody
WEST VALLEY CITY (AP) — Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting in West Valley City that left one woman dead and a teenage boy injured.
West Valley Police say 38-year-old Jayson Rue Chase has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
It was unclear Sunday if Chase has a lawyer yet.
Police say it appears the victims were in a car with Chase when shots were fired.
A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to a shoulder and 34-year-old woman was dead in the car’s back seat with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The names of the dead woman and the wounded teen haven’t been released.
Utah children test their business skills at downtown market
LOGAN (AP) — Homemade slime, pancakes and wands were just some of the goods for sale at a downtown Logan entrepreneur market where kids hone their business savvy.
Kids ages 5 to 16 lined the street July 13 as part of The Libertas Institute’s second annual Children’s Entrepreneur Market, The Herald Journal reports. The libertarian think-tank established the event after Utah changed its laws to allow children to run a business without a license or permit. The market is held in 11 cities across Utah.
One of the market’s goals is to help children gain confidence, said Lynee Fife, the market manager.
“There are so many lessons that they learn just from this one venture,” Fife said. “They learn a variety of things: of how to converse with adults, how to make change.”
“Even if they don’t have a great day,” Fife said, “they learn a lot about, well, maybe their prices were too high.”
Parents can help the young vendors create their product and set up their booth, but the children must sell it on their own, she added.
On Saturday, the young entrepreneurs advertised playful items like cotton candy, temporary tattoos and carnival games under wooden booths and painted signs. Some of the children were first-time vendors, while others were already experienced sellers in their neighborhoods.
In some states, GOP sees the recall as its way back to power
DENVER (AP) — Republicans frustrated by losing their grip on political power in some Western states have begun deploying a new weapon: the recall.
Once reserved for targeting corrupt or inept elected officials, the recall has become part of the toolkit for Republicans seeking a do-over of election results. One GOP strategist in Colorado has put a name to it — “recall season.”
To be sure, Democrats also have used recalls, most notably in Wisconsin, where they tried unsuccessfully to oust then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2012 over his actions to weaken public sector unions.
But Republicans have been mounting recall efforts against Democratic state lawmakers and governors at an unprecedented rate over the past two years in a handful of Western states, at the same time their political fortunes in those states have been declining.
In 2018, they recalled a freshman state senator in California as a way to temporarily undo a Democratic supermajority.
The same year in Nevada, two Democratic lawmakers and an allied independent fended off recall attempts.
In Oregon, Republicans are pursuing a recall of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who was reelected last year, after GOP lawmakers walked out of the Senate to try to block votes on climate change and education bills.
Colorado, where Democrats control both houses of the legislature and the governor’s office, is seeing its highest level of recall activity since 2013, when two Democratic lawmakers lost their seats for supporting gun control legislation and a third facing recall resigned.
1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Krassner, the publisher, author and radical political activist on the front lines of 1960s counterculture who helped tie together his loose-knit prankster group by naming them the Yippies, died Sunday in Southern California, his daughter said.
Krassner died at his home in Desert Hot Springs, Holly Krassner Dawson told The Associated Press. He was 87 and had recently transitioned to hospice care after an illness, Dawson said. She didn’t say what the illness was.
The Yippies, who included Jerry Rubin and Abbie Hoffman and were otherwise known as the Youth International Party, briefly became notorious for such stunts as running a pig for president and throwing dollar bills onto the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Hoffman and Rubin, but not Krassner, were among the so-called “Chicago 7” charged with inciting riots at 1968’s chaotic Democratic National Convention.
By the end of the decade, most of the group’s members had faded into obscurity. But not Krassner, who constantly reinvented himself, becoming a public speaker, freelance writer, stand-up comedian, celebrity interviewer and author of nearly a dozen books.
“He doesn’t waste time,” longtime friend and fellow counterculture personality Wavy Gravy once said of him. “People who waste time get buried in it. He keeps doing one thing after another.”
He interviewed such celebrity acquaintances as authors Norman Mailer and Joseph Heller and the late conservative pundit Andrew Breitbart. The latter, like other conservatives, said that although he disagreed with everything Krassner stood for, he admired his sense of humor.
An advocate of unmitigated free speech, recreational drug use and personal pornography, Krassner’s books included such titles as “Pot Stories For The Soul” and “Psychedelic Trips for the Mind,” and he claimed to have taken LSD with numerous celebrities, including comedian Groucho Marx, LSD guru Timothy Leary and author Ken Kesey.
Aide: Trump criticism of US not same as 4 Democrats’ words
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — A top White House adviser on Sunday claimed there was a “huge difference” between Donald Trump’s criticisms of America during the 2016 presidential campaign and the critiques by four Democratic congresswomen of color with whom Trump is feuding over the direction of the country.
Trump’s words, according to Stephen Miller, were part of a political campaign to put America first and were not intended to sow discord, while the first-term lawmakers are bent on expressing “anti-American sentiment.”
Miller, during a television interview, was shown several video clips of then-candidate Trump lambasting the United States, calling Barack Obama “the most ignorant president in our history” and saying “nobody respects us.” Criticizing Obama’s leadership, the future Republican president said, “We don’t know what we’re doing.”
Trying to explain why the lawmakers’ complaints should be seen as worse than Trump’s, Miller said there is no comparison between agitating for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and better trade deals, as he said Trump was doing, and threatening to undermine the American way of life, as he asserted the lawmakers want to do. “They detest America as it exists,” he said.
To a senior House Democrat, Rep. Elijah Cummings, the congresswomen “love their country and they work very hard and they want to move us toward that more perfect union that our Founding Fathers talked about.”
Miller, citing a Trump rallying cry in 2016, said, “There’s a huge difference between America First and an ideology that runs down America.”
Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have pushed back against Trump and the White House, saying they’re fighting to help make America live up to its promise.